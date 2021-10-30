Tom Alter came to Bollywood after seeing Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in ‘Aradhana’

Superstar Rajesh Khanna dominated the Hindi cinema world with the 1969 film ‘Aradhana’. After this, the series of his hit films started and he became a superstar whose whole country was crazy. Tom Alter of American Swedish origin was very impressed by Rajesh Khanna’s Sharmila Tagore film. Tom was immersed in Rajesh Khanna’s love for a long time and he watched his film many times.

Tom was born in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. His ancestors immigrated to India from America in 1916. Tom also went to Yale University in America for studies but he did not feel like it and he returned back to India. Tom started working as a teacher in a school in Haryana. During this time, Tom was attracted by Bollywood films. Tom started watching movies and saw Rajesh Khanna worship. He liked this film very much and he saw it many times.

Seeing this film, Tom thought of becoming an actor. He enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and studied acting. It was here that he became friends with Naseeruddin Shah, with whom Tom acted in several plays. Tom’s film journey started with Dev Anand. Dev Anand gave him his first break in the film ‘Sahab Bahadur’. But Tom’s first release was the film ‘Charas’ which was produced by Ramanand Sagar.

However, Rajesh Khanna’s idea had settled in Tom’s mind. Tom Alter played an Englishman in the 1975 film Chameli Memsaab. He played this character in his own style as Rajesh Khanna, which was well appreciated by the people. Tom wanted to work with Rajesh Khanna and he also got this opportunity. Tom worked with Rajesh Khanna in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Naukri.

Tom acted in about 300 films. Gained great fame for his work in movies like Parinda, Aashiqui, Sardar etc. Tom passed away in September 2017. ‘Hamari Paltan’ was his last film.