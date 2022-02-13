Sports

Tom Brady comeback rumors already in motion, Bucs could look at trade for star quarterback: report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback situation is flowing for the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers have just two quarterbacks on their current roster – Blaine Gabbert, who has backed Tom Brady for the last two seasons, and Rookie Kyle Trask, who is about to enter his second year.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shakes hands with the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots on October 3, 2021 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Adam Glanzmann / Getty Images)

According to NFL.com on Sunday, the Buccaneers are still keeping the door open for the possibility of Brady returning to the game. Brady reportedly doesn’t rule out the possibility of a comeback. Should he be firm in his retirement, Tampa Bay Houston Texan quarterback Desaun Watson or Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson are reportedly doing their homework on potential business.

Brady announced his retirement earlier this month but still expressed the idea of ​​returning to his interview in “Let’s Go!” Podcast a day before the announcement of retirement. Rob Gronkowski, a close confidante of Brady’s, told USA Today that he even thought Brady would be back in a few years.

Panthers Christian McAfee shares childhood Tom Brady memory

Houston Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson before a pre-season game on August 25, 2018 against the Rams in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo / Kelvin Kuo, file)

For other possibilities, Watson is still going through legal issues. He has faced nearly two dozen sexual harassment charges, some of which are being led by a grand jury to determine whether he will face charges. He requested a trade from Texans before the allegations surfaced last year. He reported to training camp but was inactive throughout the season.

READ Also  West Ham leave it late to end Stockport resistance in FA Cup

The idea for Wilson’s transaction was published last year, but he settled down. Seattle missed the play-offs in 2021, and rumors of Wilson’s availability in the commercial market have heated up again, although he wants to stay with the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shakes hands with fans after his 28-16 win over the Colts in Indianapolis on September 12, 2021.

(AP Photo / Charlie Neibergal)

The Tampa Bay free-agent market could also go after quarterback. James Winston, Mitchell Trubiski, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Teddy Bridgewater are some quarterbacks who are expected to hit the new league year.

