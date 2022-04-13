Tom Brady, Dolphins had plans for quarterback to join team after ‘retiring’: reports



Tom Brady had a master plan to join the Miami Dolphins and bring coach Shawn Payton with him after announcing his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but multiple reports suggest the Brian Flores lawsuit has thrown the scheme into disarray.

Brady initially announced his decision to retire from the NFL on the morning of February 1. A week before the Super Bowl, Brady was named the Dolphin Minority Owner, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday. Miami will be in contact with the New Orleans Saints to sign a contract to bring in Payton as their head coach.

According to the Boston Globe on Friday, Miami Brady could be heading for a quarterback from Tampa Bay with a high-level team executive. The Dolphins could contact Bucs about a trade for his contractual rights to return to the 2022 season and play quarterbacks.

According to the Globe, Flores’ case has thrown a wrench into the plan.

The former head coach was named Dolphin and team owner Stephen Ross in a racial discrimination case. In the lawsuit, Flores said he was released because he refused to “tank” to pick a higher draft. He further added that Ross had told him that he would be compensated for each dolphin’s loss and that general manager Chris Greer said Ross was “crazy” about the team’s victory.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Ross pressured Flores to appoint a “prominent quarterback” for the 2020 season and that he was about to enter into a meeting with the national quarterback before he was dropped last season. Flores has since claimed that relations with the company have deteriorated.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins after the 2021 season.

The Dolphins said in February, “We are aware of the case through a media report released this afternoon.” We strongly deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The way we acted is inconsistent with the integrity of the game. We will refrain from further comment on this case. Time. “

Brady will eventually decide to return and play for the Buccaneers.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Wallin, who reported on the scheme, noted in a podcast “The Dan Le Baterad Show with Stugotz” on Tuesday that Brady did not actually use the word “retirement” in his initial statement about leaving the Buccaneers. Bradio initially only mentioned Tampa Bay in his statement and was late in thanking the New England Patriots.

He announced his decision to return to the Buccaneers on 13 March, a day after watching Manchester United play across the pond. Owned by the Manchester United and Buccaneers Glazer family.

Towards the end of March, coach Bruce Aryans announced that he was stepping down as head coach and that Todd Bowles would take over as head coach, taking on the role in the front-office.

Brady is under contract for the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.