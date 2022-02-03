Tom Brady drops farewell video days after retirement announcement: ‘I love you all’



Tom Brady released a farewell video on social media on Thursday days after he announced he was going to retire after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl titles and countless other accomplishments.

The video showcases his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last two decades along with pictures of his family and his time at the University of Michigan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today,” Brady tweeted.

“I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”

Brady retired more than a week after the Buccaneers lost to the eventual NFC champion Los Angeles Rams. Days after speculation over what he was going to do next, Brady decided to call it quits on his own terms.

BILL BELICHICK CALLS TOM BRADY ‘THE BEST PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY’

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there you won’t ‘succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life, “he tweeted.

“This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady is leaving as the league’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he was also a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He has 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.