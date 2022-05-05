Sports

Tom Brady gets ‘honest’ with his followers about the tuck rule game

1 day ago
Tom Brady became clear about the famous Tak Rule game on Thursday while trying to cash in on the latest TikTok trend.

Brady responded to pop star Justin Bieber’s first set of trends, telling fans to “tell me something honest”. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback turned on the camera himself, looked around his house to make sure no one was watching, and answered.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady took a hit from the Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson during the January 19, 2002 AFC play-off game in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

“The bald rule game against the Riders … was probably an uncomfortable one,” Brady said softly.

The play-off game where the controversial call was made in 2002 in the divisional round between the New England Patriots and the then Oakland Riders. The play took place in Driving Snow when Brady was returning to pass and riders cornerback Charles Woodson was seen throwing the ball from his hand, causing a collision.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lost the ball to the Oakland Raiders' Charles Woodson. Oakland recovered the ball but it was ruled out as an incomplete pass, giving the Patriots another chance.

Oakland linebacker Greg Bickart recovered the ball and if it had remained that way, the Patriots would probably have been knocked out of the play-offs, disrupting Brady’s Super Bowl hopes, which New England won a month later.

However, NFL rules at the time stated that Brady was trying to “bald” the ball on his body and thus the pass was declared incomplete. At this time the rules have said, ‘When [an offensive] The player holds the ball to move forward, any intentional forward movement of his hand initiates a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he tries to return the ball to his body. “

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots against the Bears at Soldier Field on December 12, 2010 in Chicago.

The Patriots will win the game 16-13 and then beat the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the Super Bowl XXXVI on February 3, 2002.

Brady will later say in “The Talk Rule” 30 for 30 documentary that he would probably be backed up next season if the drama was a misleading rule.

