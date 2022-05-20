Tom Brady ‘hates losing more than everybody else hates losing,’ NFL vet Ryan Fitzpatrick says



NewYou’ll be able to take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick remembers a time when he led the New York Jets to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and made it clear – the most effective gamers hates to lose.

Fitzpatrick performed for the Buffalo Payments and Jets and defeated the Brady’s Patriots twice from 2011 to 2016. The veteran appeared on ESPN’s “America’s Caddy” and stated he was quarterback to New York for the workforce’s second win and needed to shake arms for Brady.

Click on right here for more sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Fitzpatrick led the Jets to victory in opposition to the Patriots within the sixteenth week of the 2015 season.

“Beating Tom Brady for the primary time as a result of he did not transfer my hand the primary time,” Fitzpatrick stated by way of Insider. “I used to be within the jets and I needed to chase him within the 50-yard line.

“Apparently, he hates losing more than anybody else, he hates losing. When he loses, I desire a handshake,” he added.

Troy Eikman says Carson Wentz, who began for commanders, might be his final probability

Fitzpatrick, now a free agent, just isn’t the one quarterback who has felt Brady’s coolness.

Nick Falls realized this when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Tremendous Bowl LII victory over the Patriots, and the quarterbacks didn’t shake arms after the sport. Then the 2 will meet within the subsequent preseason.

Brady will do it once more in 2020 when Foles and Chicago Bears beat him and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady addressed the alleged snub earlier than that recreation.

“I did not give it some thought. I feel Nick Falls is a hell of a participant and a Tremendous Bowl champ. I do not know why I would not do it for one motive or one other. Generally I am going off the sphere, generally I do not,” he stated. Mentioned on the time.