Tom Brady is hopeful Rob Gronkowski returns to football in 2022: ‘He’s unstoppable out there as a player’

25 seconds ago
Will Rob Gronkowski return to the field in 2022? He has not yet decided. But one of the best of all time would love to keep him playing because “football is so much better when he’s in it.”

After 11 NFL seasons, Gronkowski easily put together the first quarterback in league history as well as the first ballot at the Hall of Fame resume. When Tom Brady moved to Tampa Bay in 2020, Gronkowski retired from joining him and they won another Super Bowl together.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady # 12 and Rob Gronkowski # 87 reacted in the third quarter to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 26, 2021.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, believes the four-time All-Pro tight end still has what it takes to continue playing at a high level.

“I don’t know. I certainly hope so [he plays]. I mean, I basically watched him practice and play when he started the NFL. He can certainly do it. This is a big promise for all of us. Continuing the game is a big promise. And I know when he’s willing to make that promise, he’s irresistible as a player, “Brady said in his” Let’s Go “podcast with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and sports broadcaster Jim Gray.” Opportunity is because of who he is and his personality and what he brings with him for what he does. “

Matthew Stafford not sold as a Hall of Famer after Richard Sherman wins Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for # 87 before a game against the Carolina Panthers at the Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

“So I’m sure so hope so,” he continued. “And there are a lot of players who are going to face this difficult decision and really weigh the risks. [and] Continue the prize game. But Gronk is the one I love. He is an inspiring person to me, an inspiring friend, a teammate. And I think football is a lot better when he’s in it. “

Brady and Gronkowski tied for two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LV. The pair have a long-standing on-field relationship, which will make it harder for Gronkowski to move forward without Brady as his quarterback.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht is optimistic Gronkowski will return next season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) with Rob Gronkowski (87) in the first half of an NFL football game on Thursday, September 9, 2021, after a Gronkowski 2-yard touchdown pass in Flair Tampa.

Licht said last week, “I don’t think it will depend on whether Tom is back from what I understand, and I know that Robb had an incredible experience here as well.” “He was a big factor in our success. We would welcome Rob with open arms, but we are giving him his place right now to decide what he wants to do.”

When the 2022 season turns around, Gronkowski will be 33 years old. In two seasons with the Bucs, Gronkowski has made 100 catches in 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.

