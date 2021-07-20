Tom Brady Jokes About Election Results as Buccaneers Visit White House



But on Monday, White House officials couldn’t say for sure if he planned to attend.

Mr Brady missed several visits from the presidential team under Mr Trump and President Barack Obama after winning previous Super Bowls. He last attended a White House title ceremony in 2005, when George W. Bush was in power. His presence this time around was rumored on Monday, then confirmed by photos posted on social networks Tuesday morning.

In recent weeks, Mr. Biden has also hosted World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, as his administration revives a tradition of championship invitations that had become sporadic under Mr. Trump after many players boycotted the festivities. An NFL champion last visited the White House in 2017.

As Mr. Brady’s teammates stood on risers and baked in the heat of the White House lawn on Tuesday, the president praised the Bucs for their persistence in winning a Championship unbeaten after starting the season with seven. wins and five losses.

“It is a team that did not fold, stood up, did not dig deep,” said the president. “It’s an incredible race.

He singled out Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin, who was born and raised in the same states as Mr. Biden. “Born in Pennsylvania, raised in Delaware,” said the president. “Where I’m from, that’s a hell of a combination, man.”

The president couldn’t resist sprinkling a few stories from his own less accomplished football career. And he couldn’t help but criticize Mr Brady – and himself – for their age.

“There has been a lot of talk about the fact that we have the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win the Super Bowl,” said Mr. Biden, who at 78 was the most senior. oldest to be sworn in as president. “Well, I’ll tell you right now: you won’t hear any jokes about this from me.” As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to reach the top of the mountain.

Eventually Mr. Biden gave way to team owner Bryan Glazer and coach Bruce Arians and then Mr. Brady and his comedic routine.