Tom Brady jokingly issues competitive challenge to LeBron James on Twitter



Tom Brady and LeBron James are the perfect two gamers of their respective video games.

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers star determined to maintain a wide-ranging Q&A session on Twitter, the place followers peppered him with questions on basketball, films, books and video video games.

Offered with the chance to ask James one thing, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback apparently could not resist and determined to be a part of within the enjoyable.

Each gamers are already extremely expert in their very own sport, Brady questioned which ones would win the ice hockey shootout.

“You and I, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who will win?” Brady requested.

James responded by selecting himself because the winner, though he joked that he would have to shoot from his knee, a attainable point out of his dimension or lack of ice skating abilities.

“I am barely. Though it might probably sway from my knees,” James replied, with a number of humorous emojis.

It’s not clear if the Ice Hockey shootout will occur, but it surely comes as Brady is already prepared to participate in one other sporting occasion exterior of soccer subsequent month.

Within the subsequent installment of Capitol One’s “The Match” golf occasion, the longer term Corridor of Fame for golf golf equipment is ready to commerce its helmets on June 1.

Within the quarterback combat on the hyperlinks, Brady and Aaron Rogers will combat alongside Patrick Mahoms and Josh Allen within the 12-hole occasion on the Las Vegas Strip, the one golf course on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tom Brady’s response to media criticism has gone viral: ‘F — You Guys, F — You TV’

Throughout Tuesday’s Q&A, James offered insights into his NBA profession, together with his most tough loss.

James stated shedding within the 2011 NBA Finals to Darkish Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks was the toughest second for him. The Miami Warmth Sequence was an enormous favourite after the acquisition of James and Chris Bosch with franchise star Dwayne Wade.

James added that his favourite NBA participant underneath the age of 25 is present Mavericks star Luka Donsick.

“Luka. He is my favourite participant !!” James writes.

James was additional requested if he nonetheless wished to play along with his eldest son Bruni.

“That is the plan! God prepared,” he wrote. “The final time we performed, I smashed the backboard with a dunk so we could not end the sport.”

The Q&A session was held after the Lakers went 33-49 and failed to qualify for this 12 months’s playoffs amid excessive expectations. The workforce fired former head coach Frank Vogel final month.