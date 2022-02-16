Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory



Tom Brady gave some advice to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Super Bowl LVI champion and his teammates and coaches celebrated the championship win on Wednesday.

Brady celebrated a bit more last year after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. He wrote that he had a little more avocado tequila during the parade in Tampa, Florida. He told Stafford in a tweet that he needed to make sure he had something alcoholic in his body.

“Matt … believe me,” Brady wrote.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and wine as the parade progressed. He led a 15-play drive to set up a touchdown pass leading to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coupe.

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the team to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Kuppe had two of his three touchdown passes.

Before the 2021 season began, Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade and it is clear that he has achieved the most in his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. For the first time since the 2011 season, he had 40 or more interruptions.