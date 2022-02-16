Sports

Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory
Written by admin
Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory

Tom Brady offers advice to Matthew Stafford as Rams celebrate Super Bowl victory

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tom Brady gave some advice to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford as the Super Bowl LVI champion and his teammates and coaches celebrated the championship win on Wednesday.

Brady celebrated a bit more last year after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. He wrote that he had a little more avocado tequila during the parade in Tampa, Florida. He told Stafford in a tweet that he needed to make sure he had something alcoholic in his body.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams (L) celebrate during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Matthew Stafford and Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams (L) celebrate during the Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
(Michael Owens / Getty Images)

“Matt … believe me,” Brady wrote.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and wine as the parade progressed. He led a 15-play drive to set up a touchdown pass leading to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coupe.

Tom Brady’s teammates believe he still wants to play football, join another team: Report

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the team to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Kuppe had two of his three touchdown passes.

READ Also  Salary dues withhold issue of Shored Marin Hockey India accuses stealing data of former coach Indian team says action will be taken if laptop is not given allegation, said

Before the 2021 season began, Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade and it is clear that he has achieved the most in his first year in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford holds a bottle as attacking lineman Andrew Whitworth, right, in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the game.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford holds a bottle as attacking lineman Andrew Whitworth, right, in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after their win against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the game.
(AP Photo / Kyusung Gong)

He had 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. For the first time since the 2011 season, he had 40 or more interruptions.

#Tom #Brady #offers #advice #Matthew #Stafford #Rams #celebrate #Super #Bowl #victory

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  UCLA player Mac Etienne arrested after allegedly spitting on fan after loss at Arizona: reports

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment