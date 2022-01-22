Tom Brady on what he attributes playoff success to, how Bucs are able to avenge regular-season losses



Tom Brady is among the most achieved skilled athletes in historical past.

The seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion is on his quest for an eighth title with the Los Angeles Rams standing in his and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ method this weekend. When requested Thursday in regards to the success he’s had within the postseason, Brady pinned it extra on the good groups he’s been round.

“I believe it is only a credit score to all the good groups I have been on. I’ve simply been part of so many nice groups over a protracted time frame. I like that I have been able to do it for so long as I’ve. I like the sport and I like being on the market with my teammates,” Brady mentioned.

“We have simply had lots of success over lots of years attempting to do the precise factor. What we have finished right here the final two seasons has been lots of enjoyable for me to study and develop with these gamers and our group. We have put ourselves in good place. Now we’ve to go reap the benefits of it.”

Brady emphasised how essential it was to “eradicate all the different distractions” when it got here into the winter months and playoff time.

“I believe for all of us it is repeating good processes is the essential half. Getting to this time of 12 months, you do not do a lot completely different. You simply do extra of what acquired you right here. The issues that work, we do extra of. You strive to eradicate all the different distractions. I even informed (Vice President of Communications) Nelson [Luis], ‘I do not need to do something further this week. I simply need to do soccer,” he mentioned.

“That is all I would like to do to put together and prepare. That is how we should always all strategy it. This is not the time for the journeys to the film theaters. That is the time to lock in on soccer. All we’ve is three days left and we’ve to earn extra. You simply take a look at it like that [as far as] something you possibly can form of delay till the tip of the 12 months. We simply actually hope the tip of the 12 months is just not Sunday evening. We have now to go earn it. You have acquired to go win and transfer on.”

Brady has had a knack for avenging regular-season losses within the playoffs. After shedding to the New Orleans Saints twice final season, the Buccaneers managed to beat them in final season’s playoffs.

He has an opportunity to do it once more with the Rams. Brady mentioned this Buccaneers workforce is way completely different than the workforce that misplaced to the Rams in Week 3.

“I believe all of those video games are little bit unbiased from each other. Yeah, we performed them earlier within the 12 months, nevertheless it’s a really completely different workforce we had, and I believe slightly little bit of a unique workforce they’d too, so that they are every their very own particular person kind of recreation. They are going to require their very own particular person efficiency and stuff. I believe the purpose is it does not actually matter what occurred in October once we performed them final,” he mentioned.

“It is actually about this recreation and what we realized from the final recreation. Any time you realize your opponent I believe that provides you slightly little bit of understanding of form of what they do effectively, stuff you want you’d’ve finished. But it surely’s a really proficient soccer workforce [and] one of many nice groups within the NFL – actually good offense, great protection, actually well-coached, nice specialists. It is going to be a really, very tough recreation for us.”