Tom Brady pranks teammate Tristan Wirfs over phone number reveal



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tristan Wirfs got off to a good start in his NFL career.

Buchanan’s offensive tackle Super Bowl LV won as a rookie starter with Tampa Bay, becoming the first offensive lineman in franchise history before winning a first-team All-Pro selection – in its second season.

But on Tuesday, Wirf didn’t have one thing – Tom Brady’s phone number.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t have Tom’s number,” Wirfs said during a news conference Tuesday, sparking laughter from those in attendance. “No, I don’t think I’m still there.”

Wirfos gave details that afternoon, writing on Twitter that he had never asked for Brady’s number.

“Just so we’re clear I never asked for the omTomBrady number, but I’m sure he’ll give it to me if I ask …” he tweeted.

Brady, who retired before returning for another run with Tampa Bay in February, apparently listened to those comments and decided to have a little fun with his teammates.

NFL legend Michael Irwin explains why Tom Brady’s quick return wasn’t so surprising

“Tristan, we’re trying to reach out to you about the extended warranty for your car,” Brady, 44, wrote in a text posted on Twitter.

“Just kidding your car is fine … it’s your favorite Qb,” he added.

Wirfs, 23, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round in 2020, and played a key role in defending Brady, according to a text log, later responded to his quarterback.

“Tommy !! Sorry your mention was probably blown away today,” he wrote.

Looks like Wirfs finally has GOAT numbers.