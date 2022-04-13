Sports

Tom Brady pranks teammate Tristan Wirfs over phone number reveal

Tristan Wirfs got off to a good start in his NFL career.

Buchanan’s offensive tackle Super Bowl LV won as a rookie starter with Tampa Bay, becoming the first offensive lineman in franchise history before winning a first-team All-Pro selection – in its second season.

But on Tuesday, Wirf didn’t have one thing – Tom Brady’s phone number.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is looking for an open receiver as Tristan Wirfs (78) showed the way during a regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021, M.A.

(Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswear image via Getty Images)

“I don’t have Tom’s number,” Wirfs said during a news conference Tuesday, sparking laughter from those in attendance. “No, I don’t think I’m still there.”

Wirfos gave details that afternoon, writing on Twitter that he had never asked for Brady’s number.

“Just so we’re clear I never asked for the omTomBrady number, but I’m sure he’ll give it to me if I ask …” he tweeted.

Brady, who retired before returning for another run with Tampa Bay in February, apparently listened to those comments and decided to have a little fun with his teammates.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Warfs (78) during an NFL football match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on December 26, 2021.

(Photo by John Byram / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

“Tristan, we’re trying to reach out to you about the extended warranty for your car,” Brady, 44, wrote in a text posted on Twitter.

“Just kidding your car is fine … it’s your favorite Qb,” he added.

Wirfs, 23, who was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round in 2020, and played a key role in defending Brady, according to a text log, later responded to his quarterback.

“Tommy !! Sorry your mention was probably blown away today,” he wrote.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass the offensive tackle Tristan Wharves (78) block during the NFL Wild Card Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

(Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswear image via Getty Images)

Looks like Wirfs finally has GOAT numbers.

