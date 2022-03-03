Sports

Tom Brady remains cryptic on future month after saying he’ll retire

12 hours ago
Tom Brady is still somewhat mysterious when it comes to his future.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback who announced he was going to give it up last month appeared on “The Fred Couples Show” on SiriusXM on Tuesday and asked the golf great NFL legend where he was going.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady waits in the tunnel before playing the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC Divisional play-off football game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

(Kim Clement-USA Today Sports)

“I’m telling you, I hope I have a clear idea of ​​what the future holds, but I think there are a lot of great things and a lot of great opportunities for me that, I know, I said right after the football season that I was waiting. To spend time with family. And I’ve done it in the last five weeks, and I know there’s a lot more to it. So, you know, I like to be busy, that’s for sure, “said the Brady couple.

“I’ve played some golf and I’m actually going to see my parents tonight, which will be a real highlight for me on their turf. I’ll sleep in the same bed I used to sleep in as a kid. So it’s just between my dad and me, it’s a little weird.

“So waiting for it, waiting for some golf and some more family time in the next few days, and then we’ll find out where to go from there.”

GM said

Tom Brady of Tampa Bay Buccaneers sees Los Angeles Rams' Von Miller throw the ball in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Whether Brady takes a few months or a year off or never comes back will always be up for discussion. After making the official announcement, he said, “Let’s go!” Podcast he “will take things as soon as they arrive.”

“I think it’s the best way to keep it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never said it. At the same time, I know … I feel very good about my decision. Six months from now, how will I feel?” Know that, “Brady told Jim Gray.

“I’m trying to make the best possible decision at the moment, which I did last week. And, again, I don’t think it’s going to go the other way. I certainly don’t want to do it. But at the same time, I think you have to be realistic. That you never know what challenges are going to come in life. Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing something other than playing. There I can be as honest with you as I can. “

Some of Brady’s teammates believe he still wants to play, The NFL Network reported.

“It simply came to our notice then [Brady] That side is almost forced [to retire]”NFL media Mike Giardi talks about Brady’s retirement.” And [he] I don’t want to go that way yet. “

Tom Brady of Tampa Bay Buccaneers watching the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 26, 2021.

(Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images)

Brady, who has a one-season deal with the Bucs, said the franchise could be released after June 1 to save pay cap space for 2022. The team can also put him on the reserve / retired list to fill the vacancy According to reports, some people close to Brady believe he will consider joining another team if he returns.

Dan Canova of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


