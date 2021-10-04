Tom Brady sets NFL career passing record in return to New England
FOXBORO, Mass – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL’s career passing leader in his first game to face his former team the Patriots in New England on Sunday.
In the first quarter, Brady completed a 28-yard pass to reach receiver Mike Evans for 80,359 yards and surpassed the record of 80,358 yards set last year by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who retired at the end of the season.
The Patriots flashed the record on the stadium’s video screen and announced it to the crowd, who cheered, but did not stop the game for a ceremony.
Moving into the game, Brady needed just 68 yards to pass Breeze. Brady would remain on the record for many years. Among active players, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers has the second most career yards, but he is nearly 20,000 yards behind Brady.
Brady’s record-setting throw was one of several highlights in one of the most anticipated regular season games in years, as the Buccaneers sought to improve on their 2–1 record and the Patriots to gain a foothold at 1–2. struggled. Their second season without Brady as their leader.
Much of the pre-game drama centered on the showdown between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and who was responsible for Brady’s departure after two decades, 249 wins and six Super Bowl championships.
A fan bought a billboard a short distance from the stadium, blaming Belichick for Brady’s decision to move to Tampa. Fans regret not leaving Brady before the game at Gillette Stadium.
“I’m grateful for everything Tom did, but that’s in the past,” said longtime season ticket holder Randy Greeley, who wore the jersey of the team’s new quarterback Mack Jones. “My loyalty is to the Pats.”
When The Buccaneers took the field to warm up About 50 minutes before kickoff, fans gave Brady a standing ovation and chanted his name. Before the game, the Patriots played a short video tribute on the stadium’s scoreboard showing Brady’s adventures in New England. But when Brady took the field for Tampa’s opening drive, he was booed.
Brady is panned over his relationship with Belichick and his reasons for moving to Tampa. But his father and trainer, who was interviewed separately, were more blunt, claiming that Belichick did not value Brady’s input and felt, at 44, that his best days were over.
When he was in New England, Brady said he wanted to play until he was 45. Tampa offered him a two-year contract. After leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season, and already making a brisk start this year, Brady has thought about potentially playing until the age of 50.
Local television stations and national networks such as NBC’s “Today” show aired from a stadium parking lot a few days before the game, while one website listed homecoming games in Boston area’s top 10 history prior to Brady’s return.
Brady fans greet the quarterback at the airport in Providence, RI, when a Buccaneers team plane arrived on Saturday. The team now includes cornerback Richard Sherman, a former 49ers Corner free agent who Brady recruited to the Buccaneers this summer despite legal trouble stemming from his arrest and five misdemeanor charges, including two for domestic violence. The Buccaneers were without a tight end, said Rob Gronkowski, another former Patriots player who has a rib injury.
#Tom #Brady #sets #NFL #career #passing #record #return #England
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.