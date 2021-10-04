Tom Brady sets NFL career passing record in return to New England

FOXBORO, Mass – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL’s career passing leader in his first game to face his former team the Patriots in New England on Sunday.

In the first quarter, Brady completed a 28-yard pass to reach receiver Mike Evans for 80,359 yards and surpassed the record of 80,358 yards set last year by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who retired at the end of the season.

The Patriots flashed the record on the stadium’s video screen and announced it to the crowd, who cheered, but did not stop the game for a ceremony.

Moving into the game, Brady needed just 68 yards to pass Breeze. Brady would remain on the record for many years. Among active players, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers has the second most career yards, but he is nearly 20,000 yards behind Brady.