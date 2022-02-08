Tom Brady’s ex-teammate Cassius Marsh talks QB’s career, theorizes why he may not be done with football



Cassius Marsh got a taste of what it was like to be teammates with Tom Brady.

The defensive lineman played for the New England Patriots for nine games during the 2017 season before he was waived and acquired by the San Francisco 49ers.

Even in the short amount of time he was with the Patriots, he told Gadget Clock Digital he could “absolutely” see why the legendary quarterback is considered to be the greatest of all time.

“Just playing with him and having him be my quarterback for the 10 weeks I was with the Patriots, it’s pretty incredible just the confidence that the team has in him, just pulling through and making something happen. It was actually a very unfamiliar feeling, “Marsh told Gadget Clock Digital from inside his Cash Cards Unlimited store in Westlake Village, California.

Marsh spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and had Russell Wilson as a teammate, but he said there was just something different about Brady.

“To have somebody like Brady who has done it so often, won so many championships and just the way that he practices, the way that he prepares is just so calculated, Marsh said.” Everybody on the team respects him and has a lot of love for him. He was an extremely down-to-earth person, had conversations with everybody. I’ve never heard a person say a bad thing about Tom. He’s just, he’s a humble, good dude, and his play has proven on the field. His play on the field obviously backed up everything. Seven championships, switches teams, the first year, [whichever] teams he goes [to], he wins the Super Bowl. You know the guy is incredible. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about him. Nothing but great things to say about him. “

Marsh theorized that he doesn’t think Brady is totally finished just yet.

“I have a feeling that he isn’t completely done. I just do,” he told Gadget Clock Digital. “It’s not like this season he was just dogs — t. He put up great numbers. The team went deep into the playoffs. They were plagued by some injuries, some distractions, and stuff like that. It’s not like he’s forced into retirement. People were just so hellbent on asking if he was going to retire or not, he was probably like, ‘yeah, sure.’

“And if he feels like coming back, who wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to have him as their quarterback? But like I said, he’s an incredibly great player. Tom was extremely kind to me and anybody who I ever saw him interact with. . “

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has already been compared to the greats like Brady, even though he’s just making his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday.

Marsh said from his experience he couldn’t necessarily agree or disagree with that notion, but he is a fan of the quarterback.

“I’m a fan of Joe Burrow. I’m a huge fan of the way he plays and just how he carries himself. In his second year, he’s in the Super Bowl, and he’s got a chance to kind of make history in LA. “

Marsh was conflicted when asked who he thinks will win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

“That’s tough,” he said. “You know, I’m an LA kid, and I know Von Miller’s a friend of mine and some other friends of mine and some coaches who I really love on that Rams staff. So I would love to see the Rams win for them. If I were a betting man, and it wasn’t completely illegal for me to bet on NFL sports, then I would choose the Bengals just because of the way they’re playing together and just they’re not right now.

“But then again, my mind tells me, Matthew Stafford – vet quarterback – and some big-time defensive players with the Rams, game-wrecking type players, best corner in the game, best d-tackle in the game, one of the best pass rushers in nfl history in von. d I’d say I want to see the Rams win, but my instinct is telling me my Joe Burrow might pull this one out. “

Marsh played for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season. He had one sack in four games before being placed on IR.