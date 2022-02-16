Sports

Tom Brady’s peers believe he still wants to play football, could join another team: report

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after winning seven Super Bowl titles since his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rocked the # 12 crowd as he ran off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in a game at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Adam Glanzmann / Getty Images)

Brady, who has played 22 seasons in the league, said, “Let’s go!” Podcast that he is “super content and happy” with his decision to retire. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government.

Some of Brady’s teammates believe he still wants to play, The NFL Network reported.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate with Tom Brady # 12 Mike Evans # 13 after a touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski # 87 in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 5, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

“It simply came to our notice then [Brady] That side is almost forced [to retire]”NFL media Mike Giardi talks about Brady’s retirement.” And [he] I don’t want to go that way yet. “

Brady, who has a one-season deal with the Bucs, said the franchise could be released after June 1 to save pay cap space for 2022. The team can also put him on the reserve / retirement list to fill the vacancy According to reports, some people close to Brady believe that if he does return, he will consider joining another team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady watching from the # 12 sideline during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 19, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady watching from the # 12 sideline during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints on December 19, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

“Tamper situation – they gave it back last year; they didn’t win a title,” Giardi reported. “Now, there are some cap concerns. Will they be able to bring everyone back? I don’t think it will be. I can. ‘ … he didn’t close the door when he went to play football. “


