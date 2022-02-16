Tom Brady’s peers believe he still wants to play football, could join another team: report



Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month after winning seven Super Bowl titles since his time with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady, who has played 22 seasons in the league, said, “Let’s go!” Podcast that he is “super content and happy” with his decision to retire. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government.

Some of Brady’s teammates believe he still wants to play, The NFL Network reported .

“It simply came to our notice then [Brady] That side is almost forced [to retire]”NFL media Mike Giardi talks about Brady’s retirement.” And [he] I don’t want to go that way yet. “

Brady, who has a one-season deal with the Bucs, said the franchise could be released after June 1 to save pay cap space for 2022. The team can also put him on the reserve / retirement list to fill the vacancy According to reports, some people close to Brady believe that if he does return, he will consider joining another team.

“Tamper situation – they gave it back last year; they didn’t win a title,” Giardi reported. “Now, there are some cap concerns. Will they be able to bring everyone back? I don’t think it will be. I can. ‘ … he didn’t close the door when he went to play football. “