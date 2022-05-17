Sports

Tom Brady’s reaction to media criticism goes viral: ‘F— you guys, f— you TV’

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tom Brady’s reaction to media criticism goes viral: ‘F— you guys, f— you TV’
Written by admin
Tom Brady’s reaction to media criticism goes viral: ‘F— you guys, f— you TV’

Tom Brady’s reaction to media criticism goes viral: ‘F— you guys, f— you TV’

NewYou may pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

The response to all of the media criticism of Tom Brady that he acquired through the season unfold on social media on Tuesday.

The feedback made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback initially got here earlier than the NFL Draft late final month and a few month later he determined to withdraw from the choice to retire from the NFL.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Buchanan quarterback Tom Brady is pushing the ball and the New Orleans Saints are recovering at the Florida Tamper Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021.

Buchanan quarterback Tom Brady is pushing the ball and the New Orleans Saints are recovering on the Florida Tamper Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021.
(Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Pictures)

The video reveals the Buccaneers criticizing how issues are going after a 15-week defeat to Brady, Tim and the New Orleans Saints with some voiceovers in observe. The video reveals Brady addressing him and the way he reacted to the season after listening to these feedback.

“I simply stare on the TV and go like this,” Brady stated whereas holding two center fingers to emphasize. “F — you guys, F — you TV.”

NFL Schedule 2022: 3 Fascinating Matchups by Tom Brady

Buchanan's Tom Brady warms up before the New Orleans Saints play at the Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Buchanan’s Tom Brady warms up earlier than the New Orleans Saints play on the Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
(Julio Aguilar / Getty Pictures)

He stated that it is crucial not to pay attention to noise as a result of crucial factor is what’s being completed on the sector throughout observe or play.

READ Also  ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Virender Shewag Suggest Jitesh Sharma as reserve wicketkeeper instead of Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan

“You cease the noise as a result of it would not matter. All we do is get again to what we did all 12 months. Not good but, however soccer is just not the proper recreation. We at all times count on our greatest.”

Brady will likely be 45 when he performs in Tampa Bay Week 1.

Buchanan's Tom Brady walks off the field during the New Orleans Saints game on December 19, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Buchanan’s Tom Brady walks off the sector through the New Orleans Saints recreation on December 19, 2021 on the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
(Cliff Welch / Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Pictures)

Their season towards the Dallas Cowboys begins on September 11 in primetime on the street.

#Tom #Bradys #reaction #media #criticism #viral #guys

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment