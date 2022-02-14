Sports

Tom Brady's Super Bowl calendar reminder backfires: 'S—'

Tom Brady I got a rigorous reality test on Sunday afternoon.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Super Bowl shared a screenshot of a calendar warning for LVI, probably set before the Bucs loss Los Angeles Rams In the department Round

Rumors of Tom Brady’s return are already circulating, BUCS Star could look to trade for quarterback: report

“S -…,” Brady wrote in a rather depressing tweet.

The Bucs had high hopes of returning to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row after Brady led the team to their first championship since 2002, but Ramos had other plans.

After winning 22 seasons and seven Super Bowls, Brady officially announced his retirement on 1 February. In his statement, Brady said that the level of “competitive commitment” to succeed in the NFL is something he has decided he can no longer do.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

October 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buchanan quarterback Tom Brady (12) kisses fans after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

October 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Buchanan quarterback Tom Brady (12) kisses fans after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
(Brian Fluharty – USA Today Sports)

“It’s hard for me to write but here it goes: I’m not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he continued. “I’ve loved my NFL career and now it’s time to focus my time and energy on other things that I need to focus on.”

Brady said his plans for the future are now to take things “day by day” and “give to others and try to enrich other people’s lives” during his time, but according to the report, Books has not ruled out a possible return.

Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 02, 2022.

Tom Brady # 12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, January 02, 2022.
(Jim McIjack / Getty Images)

According to NFL.com, The Buccaneers are still keeping the door a bit open for the possibility of Brady returning to the game. Brady reportedly doesn’t rule out the possibility of a comeback.

Should his retirement be firm, Tampa Bay is reportedly doing their homework for a potential trade. Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Or Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

