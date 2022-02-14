World

Tom Cotton endorses Indiana House candidate Stu Barnes-Israel in crowded GOP primary

In the first fox – Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Is backing Indiana congressional candidate Stu Barnes-Israel, lending high-profile support to veteran Army veterans to replace retired Republican Trey Hollingsworth.

“I am proud to support Stu Burns-Israel for Congress in the 9th District of Indiana. Stu has served in the war and he is responding to the call to serve our nation again – this time as a member of Congress,” Cotton said. “The critical problem facing Americans today is that we need a strong conservative voice in Washington. Stui is the right candidate to help restore order after the chaos caused by the liberal elite.”

Stu Barnes-Israel is running for Congress in the 9th District of Indiana.

Army veteran St Burns-Israel is running to replace the retiring Gop Indiana representative. Hollingsworth

Like Burns-Israel, Tula is an army veteran.

Burns-Israel, who recently worked for McKinsey & Co. and investment firm Citadel, was one of the first candidates to bid for Hollingsworth’s seat when he announced last month that he would not run for re-election.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Speaks at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on September 28, 2021, about ending the military operation in Afghanistan and planning future counterterrorism operations. (Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool / Getty Images)

But since then the GOP primary ground for Indiana’s 9th Congressional District has become very crowded. Mike Sodrell, R-Ind., A legislator from several states and even a former U.S. representative, is in the running. High-profile approvals like Cotton can make a difference in such jam-packed races.

In a statement Monday, Barnes-Israel said, “I am honored to have the support of Senator Cotton.” Someone who will restore common sense, conservative values ​​in Washington – a servant-leader. “

Stu Barnes-Israel is running for Congress in the 9th District of Indiana.

He added: “I am proud to stand with Senator Cotton on these issues and look forward to working with him to restore our great nation.”

Other Republican candidates in the race include former state Sen. Erin Hauchin and current state Republican J. Michael Davison.

The Ninth District of Indiana is significantly tilted to the right. Hollingsworth has comfortably won re-election in recent years. The University of Virginia has rated the Center for Politics District as “Safe R,” meaning the winner of the GOP primary will likely be the next member of the Indiana Congress.

