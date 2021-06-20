Tom Cruise Called Police On The Sets Of Mission Impossible 7

Mumbai. The shooting of the upcoming movie ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is going on in Yorkshire City, North England these days. However, the shooting of the film is facing problems due to the local people. Recently, such a situation also came that the police had to be called to control the local people.

Local people tampering with the goods on the set

Actually, the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is huge. Not every corner can be secured here. The local people living nearby come closer to the sets of the film. According to the report of a news website, there was so much disturbance due to the local people that the police had to be called. Locals were also seen coming to the sets and tampering with the shooting material. Along with this, the vehicles used for the stunt scenes of the film have also been damaged. A similar problem had surfaced last week, then people were removed after giving warnings. But this time the police had to be called.

Increase in the number of security personnel

It is said that the real problem is being created by the people living nearby. Due to the attractiveness of the film, people enter the shooting site without permission. However, the team of the movie has now made preparations to deal with it. Security has been increased on the sets and the number of security personnel has also been increased. The film’s team is trying to finish the schedule here as soon as possible.

The film may release on May 22, 2022

Talking about the movie, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ is about to release on May 22 next year. Earlier this film was expected to release in November 2022. Renowned actor Tom Cruise is playing the main character in the movie. Several pictures of Tom from the sets of the movie have also been leaked on social media. In these, photos of riding on a dirt bike of tow have come to the fore. Apart from this, a photo of Tom riding on the train has also gone viral.