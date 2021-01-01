Tom Cruise Land Helicopter: Tom Cruise helicopter lands in British Family Garden

The helicopter carrying Hollywood actor Tom Cruise landed in the family garden in Warwickshire as the local airport in Coventry was closed. Cruise, who is currently shooting for ‘Mission Impossible’, has landed on Allison Webb’s land.

According to the BBC, the family, who live in Bagington, Warwick, did not know Tom was in the helicopter. All they were told was that there was a VIP who was coming late.



When Tom said thank you very much

However, the Hollywood star posed for a photo and gave Webb and his partner’s children a free helicopter ride. The partner said, ‘I thought the kids would love to see the helicopter in the garden. Tom came and said ‘Wow’ and left. He went straight to the kids and then came over and said thank you very much.

Tom attended the meeting

Webb said the pilots took the children on board and attended cruise meetings. It was a wonderful day. It actually happened and can’t be believed.

These artists will also appear

Let us tell you, Christopher Macquarie is directing the 7th installment of ‘Mission Impossible’. The film will be released in May 2022. It stars Haley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Wing Rams, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Zerni.

