Tom Cruise Makes Grand Entry in Helicopter at World Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Watch Video)



Tom Cruise’s versatility does not just end at acting. He has built a stylish personality over the years that is more than enough to turn heads. On Tuesday, spectators at the world premiere of his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick’ got lucky as Cruise treated them to his dapper avatar by arriving at the event in a helicopter. Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick Release, Tom Cruise’s Old Clip From the 90s Saying the Film’s Sequel Would be Irresponsible Resurfaces.

Cruise stepped out of the chopper, which read “Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick,” on it and walked towards the waiting photographers, reporters and fans, People reported. For the special occasion, he chose to wear a dark grey suit and tie and of course, a pair of aviator sunglasses. Cruise’s grand entry has amazed fans.

“He’s here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! [email protected] flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote. “Oh my God! He is so dashing,” another one wrote. According to several reports, Cruise himself was piloting the helicopter. Top Gun Maverick Review: Early Reactions Call Tom Cruise’s Sequel Absolutely Terrific and Worth the Wait!

Check Out The Video Below:

Tom Cruise arrived at the premiere of #TopGunMaverick in a helicopter that he piloted himselfpic.twitter.com/qwG7SRz9vi — JaxMedia (@JaxMediaYT) May 5, 2022

Speaking of the film, it is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie ‘Top Gun’. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will officially hit theatres on May 27.

