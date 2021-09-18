Tom Cruise talks to SpaceX Inspiration4 astronauts in orbit
Maverick called space.
The Inspiration 4 crew talks to actor Tom Cruise: Maverick was the call sign of his fighter pilot character in the 1986 film “Top Gun”.
Like the Top Gun character, the four astronauts orbiting Earth have their own call signs. Jared Isaacman, the billionaire who undertook the mission, has flown fighter jets and already had a call sign: Rook, short for Rookie. As part of in-orbit flight training, Mr. Isaacman took his crewmates high into the air for fighter jet flights so they could experience high-G forces during sharp turns.
The other three crew members chose their own call signs. Hayley Arsinaux is Nova, Sean Proctor is Leo and Christopher Sambrowski is Hanks.
Since then, there have been no updates regarding the progress of the film or when Mr. Cruise might explode. But he will return to the cockpit in a sequel titled “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is now expected to be released in May 2022.
