Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 production temporarily halted after crew member tests positive for coronavirus

Paramount Pictures on Thursday fast shut down production on the British area of Tom Cruise’s seventh (*7*)Mission: Impossible movie after any particular person examined positive for coronavirus .

“Now we possess fast halted production on (*7*)Mission: Very now not in actuality 7 until 14 June, because of positive coronavirus check outcomes for the interval of routine making an attempt out,” a Paramount spokesperson mentioned in an announcement. “We’re following all security protocols and would possibly proceed to indicate display screen the put.”

The corporate provided no additional exiguous print.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the (*7*)Mission: Very now not in actuality area, after he reportedly seen two crew individuals violating social distancing ideas. In audio launched by the (*7*)Photo voltaic tabloid, Cruise would possibly nicely moreover very neatly be heard warning that any particular person caught now not following the foundations to care for at least 2 metres (additional than 6.5 toes) removed from others will doubtless be fired.

The movie, which paused production for months early remaining yr together with the the remainder of the movie industrial when the coronavirus pandemic took care for, is scheduled to be launched in 2022.