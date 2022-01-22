Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ sequels delayed yet again due to COVID

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Unattainable’ sequels delayed yet again due to COVID



Tom Cruise’s subsequent two “Mission: Unattainable” movies have been delayed as soon as again due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Photos and Skydance introduced Friday that the discharge of “Mission: Unattainable 7” shall be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Unattainable 8,” beforehand set for July 2023, will as a substitute open June 28, 2024.

The date shift comes as considerably of a shock, because the “Mission: Unattainable 7” set was famous for being among the many first productions to safely resume filming because the virus continued to unfold.

It was reported early final 12 months that Cruise, a producer on the flicks, enlisted robots to assist him implement security protocols on the film units, having dropped “big sums” of cash to achieve this.

Moreover, the 59-year-old actor reportedly shelled out $700,000 for the movie’s solid and crew to dwell on cruise ships so as to preserve isolation.

Capturing on “Mission: Unattainable 7” was placed on hiatus in early 2020 due to COVID-19. After filming resumed in the summertime of 2020, principal images finally concluded by September 2021.

Paramount and Skydance attributed the postponements to pandemic-related delays.

“After considerate consideration, Paramount Photos and Skydance have determined to postpone the discharge dates for Mission: Unattainable 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the continuing pandemic,” stated the movie corporations in a joint assertion.

The franchise deliberate to shoot the seventh and eighth movies back-to-back however reportedly scrapped the formidable plans practically a 12 months in the past due to the pandemic. Cruise has since been seen filming for the eighth flick.

The set of “Mission: Unattainable 7” was additionally residence to a sequence of explosive tirades by Cruise, who reportedly launched into profanity-laden and high-volume rants when he noticed individuals on set not adhering to security protocols.

Cruise took an early Christmas vacation after audio of one in all his tirades leaked, during which the star threatened the roles of crew members.

“Mission: Unattainable 7” options an expansive and star-studded solid together with Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Simon Pegg, Shea Whigham and extra.

