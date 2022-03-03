Tom Glavine predicts what MLB lockout will do to the game: ‘Fans are being impacted’



Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavin talks about what the grand scheme will do in the lockout game, and it’s not good for the former Atlanta Braves and New York Mets pitcher.

Glavin told The Athletic on Wednesday that it would be difficult to get people interested in baseball again, especially coming out of the coronavirus-affected 2020 season, when fans were banned from the stadium.

“It’s going to hurt the game, there’s no question about it. How much? I guess we’ll see. I’m still talking to people who stopped playing after the strike and they didn’t go back,” Glavin said.

“You’re going to get people who are going crazy, and they’re going to get over it, and you’re going to have something that doesn’t pay attention, and when baseball comes back they’ll come back. But Hill Covid and people’s lives are changing and going to baseball games for a year. Not being able to, there are going to be some traumatic feelings.

“Fans are being influenced, and both sides are always aware of it. Whenever there is an agreement, they have to work hard to bring those people back. But I have no question that the game will suffer.”

Glavin was in the Braves when the season closed in 1994 due to a strike.

MLB owners and players still differed on key economic issues: the luxury tax threshold, the size of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players, and the minimum wage.

MLB has proposed to raise $ 210 million to $ 220 million in each of the next three seasons, $ 224 million in 20215 and $ 230 million in 2026. MLB has offered নতুন 25 million annually for a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration players and unions. বৃদ্ধি 85 million increased to $ 5 million this year. MLB has proposed a বেতন 700,000 minimum wage increase this year and an annual বৃদ্ধি 10,000 increase.

Players wanted a luxury tax threshold of 28 28 million this year, 4 244 million in 2023, 250 250 million in 2024, 6 256 million in 2025, and 3 263 million in 2026. The union wanted এই 725,000, $ 745,000, 45 745,000,620,2020,2020 this year. Increases for 2025 and 2026 based on the Consumer Price Index for urban wage earners at the minimum wage.

The MLBPA said the decision to cancel the start of the season “annoyed players and fans, but was not sadly surprised.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.