Tom Hoge surges past Spieth at Pebble for 1st PGA Tour win



Another cliff-hanger at Pebble Beach, it is memorable for Tom Hodge to provide all the right shots in the back nine to overtake Jordan Spieth and win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first PGA Tour title.

Hogg, one of seven players who had at least part of the Sunday lead, came within inches of coming out of the 16th fairway, tapping for Birdie to catch Spith. After making a boogie from the bunker in the Spieth Par-317, Hogg rolled into a birdie from 20 feet outside.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He closed with a par for 4-under 68.

Hogg, 32, who grew up in North Dakota, was twice runner-up on his previous 202 start on the PGA Tour, most recently two weeks ago on the American Express.

His time came in the great setting of Pebble Beach under a clear sky, and it didn’t come easily with so many players for so long.

While birding the 12th and 13th holes, Spith looked like a winner and reached the 15th with a two-shot lead. But he missed a 5-foot par put on the 17th, and standing under the pine at the fairway on the 18th, he realized he needed an eagle.

He was caught in a sandy lie that left him in a fairway bunker, and the best he could do was score 69 runs. Hodge had to wait for Beau Hosler, one of three players to share the 54-hole lead, which the Eagles needed to force a playoff on the 18th.

Hosler sent his fairway metal straight into a bunker, blasting out long and finishing third alone at 71 for a three-pitched bogie.

Hogg earned his first trip to the Augusta National for the Masters, with a two-year discount. Until this year, his best season on the PGA Tour was in 2020 when he was 50th in the FedEx Cup and won just over $ 1.8 million.

Hogg, who finished 19-under 268, earned $ 1,566,000.

There were many more opportunities at Pebble Beach, including Patrick Cantley, the 4th highest ranked player in the world. He opened with two birdies and was at the top of the leaderboard until there was a bogey in the eighth that kept the wide open for the last three hours.

By the 18th, when it was too late, Cantley had not made another birdie. He spent most of the back nine scrambling time for parity and finally ended his fortunes on the 15th and 16th holes. He scored 71 and finished fourth with Troy Merritt (67).

Joel Dahmen (72) and Andrew Putnam (73) were also ahead in the final round. They were in the group that tied in sixth place.

Spith won Pebble in 2017, had a two-shot lead in the final round last year, and apparently everything was in his favor. This includes this week’s signing moment, when he landed his left foot on the edge of a 60-foot cliff in the eighth hole on Saturday which worried him as soon as he realized the risk he had taken.

His hopes began to fade with an 8-iron that he had started on the 17th, shocked that it was small and had come up in the sand.

“Maybe the best swing of my day,” he said. “I thought it was going to be 2 feet.”

Instead, he made a 5-foot-long explosion and hit the putt too hard to take a left-to-right break.

Hogg hit the ball so accurately in the back nine that he placed a birdie putt from 20 feet into each hole until he reached 17th, where he made the biggest putt of his career.

“It’s great,” Hodge said. “I’ve been through a lot of hard times.”

Hogg, who plays college golf at TCU, has been on the PGA Tour since 2015. He started the Canadian tour, where he won in 2011.

“I’m almost a little shocked,” Hogg said. “It’s been so long since I’ve won something that I’ve forgotten how to celebrate.”