Tom Holland cuts a casual figure in a pink T-shirt as he attends the F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifiers



Tom Holland seemed dapper as he attended the F1 Grand Prix qualifiers in Monaco on Saturday.

The actor, 24, minimize a casual figure in a pink T-shirt and black denims as he spent the day chatting to mates on a boat and visiting the pit lane.

Throwing out a thumbs as much as onlookers, the Spider-Man star seemed effortlessly cool in a pair of black wayfarers and a matching face masks.

Trendy: Tom Holland seemed dapper as he attended the F1 Grand Prix qualifiers in Monaco on Saturday

Tom accomplished his laidback look with a pair of white converses with signature crimson particulars.

He accessorised with a massive sq. confronted watch with a black leather-based strap and sported his F1 wristband for straightforward entry to the occasion.

The actor is in city for the annual Monaco Grand Prix, which is about to happen on the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday at 2pm.

Enjoyable: The actor minimize a casual figure in a pink T-shirt and black denims as he spent the day chatting to mates on a boat and visiting the pit lane

And there was a dramatic finish to the qualifiers on Saturday as Charles Leclerc took pole place earlier than crashing his Ferrari.

The Monaco resident clipped a barrier on the Swimming Pool exit and got here to a thudding halt with 16 seconds remaining of qualifying.

In the meantime, Lewis Hamilton will face nearly an inconceivable process in the upcoming race after he completed in seventh place on Saturday.

Tom’s fashionable outing at the sporting occasion comes after he revealed earlier this 12 months that he would like to play James Bond.

Laid again: The Spider-Man star seemed effortlessly cool in a pair of black wayfarers and a matching face masks

Talking on the Selection’s Awards Circuit podcast, he admitted that he’s very eager on bagging the coveted position.

Tom admitted: ‘I imply, in the end, as a younger British lad who loves cinema, I would like to be James Bond.

‘So, you already know, I am simply placing that on the market. I look fairly good in a swimsuit,’ he added.

Finest foot ahead: Tom accomplished his laidback look with a pair of white converses with signature crimson particulars

A number of huge names have been tipped for the position since the announcement that Daniel Craig will likely be stepping down.

Stars together with Idris Elba, Outlander’s Sam Heughan, James Norton, Tom Hardy and Bridgerton hunk Regé-Jean Web page have all been prompt as contenders for the half.

‘I would be like a actually brief James Bond’ quipped the 5ft 6in Spider-Man star.

Racing prepared: He accessorised with a massive sq. confronted watch with a black leather-based strap and sported his F1 wristband for straightforward entry to the occasion

Contrastingly, Tom’s Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 24, has been gifted with mannequin pins and stands at 5ft 10in.

And the lofty actress just lately revealed she was fearful about their peak distinction once they went for a ‘chemistry learn’ for the superhero franchise.

She mentioned: ‘I used to be fearful as a result of he’s a lot shorter than me. I used to be like, ‘Rattling it! It is going to be bizarre as a result of I am tremendous tall.’ ‘

Nevertheless, they did the audition sitting down, and producers have been satisfied that she was proper for the half in any case.

Spectator: The actor is in city for the annual Monaco Grand Prix, which is about to happen on the Circuit de Monaco on Sunday

Collision: There was a dramatic finish to the qualifiers on Saturday as Charles Leclerc took pole place earlier than crashing his Ferrari

Targets: The outing at the sporting occasion comes after he revealed earlier this 12 months that he would like to play James Bond

Romance smart, Tom has reportedly matched with the Danish mannequin Philine Roepstorff, 28, on the unique courting app Raya this week.

Dubbed the ‘celeb Tinder’ the elite members-only courting app additionally performs cupid for Ben Affleck and Cara Delavingne amongst different A-listers.

Tom’s newest match Philine was beforehand courting the former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner earlier than swiping for the Spider-man actor.

007: Tom just lately admitted: ‘I imply, in the end, as a younger British lad who loves cinema, I would like to be James Bond’

Automotive fan: Tom chatted to a male pal as they watched the qualifying session

Cheering them on: The actor seemed engrossed in the racing as he watched from the sidelines

Talking on their Danish actuality present Bendtner & Philine, the mannequin revealed: ‘I’ve downloaded Raya, and I’ve simply matched with Spider-Man — Tom Holland.

‘He’s my largest crush. In 2018 Nicklas had a go at me as a result of I wrote, ‘I like you,’ to him, as a result of I simply love him. And now he’s written to me.

‘I actually like Spider-Man, however suppose he’s a bit brief for me. I simply Googled him, and he is 5ft 7 inches, so it won’t work.

Flirty: Romance smart, Tom has reportedly matched with the Danish mannequin Philine Roepstorff on the unique courting app Raya this week

She continued: ‘I’m a little too tall. I’m 5ft 10 inches, so if I placed on excessive heels it’s going to be a little bizarre.’

‘I don’t suppose that I’ve to search out love on the Raya app, however I don’t have a job or a faculty the place I meet folks.

‘Instagram and Raya are all the locations the place I can join with boys.’