tom-moody-interested-to-become-head-coach-of-indian-cricket-team-also-said-in-report-that-he-played-crucial-role-to-sack-out-david-warner- from srh – After Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody wants to be the coach of Team India, played a key role in ousting David Warner from SRH

Tom Moody has expressed his desire for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team. A report has claimed that he is keen to take over the post after the T20 World Cup. At the same time, it has also been said that Moody was instrumental in getting David Warner out of the Hyderabad team.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody may apply for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team for the fourth time. Let us tell you that after the T20 World Cup, the tenure of head coach Ravi Shastri is coming to an end and he has already spoken about not taking forward his post. In such a situation, applications are being taken for new coaches.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports.com.au’s report said, “It is believed that former world champion and well-known coach Tom Moody is still eyeing the position of coach of the Indian team. Ravi Shastri’s tenure is coming to an end after the T20 World Cup and this post will become vacant.

Let us tell you that 56-year-old Moody, who is working as the Director of Cricket with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has shown interest in becoming the coach of the Indian team in the past as well. He had previously applied for the Indian coach position thrice including 2017 and 2019 but his name was never considered.

Significantly, Shastri’s tenure as Indian head coach is only till the T20 World Cup. The 59-year-old former cricketer has already made it clear that he will not ask for extension. The Board of Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking for a new coach.

Moody was the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2013 to 2019 and in the meantime the franchise won its only title in 2016. Moody’s compatriot David Warner was then the captain of that team.

He was replaced by England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss as Sunrisers coach but Moody was appointed director of cricket by the franchise. He has also coached the Sri Lankan team.

Moody played an important role in getting Warner out of Hyderabad team

According to the report, Moody’s aspiration to become the coach of the Indian team has been instrumental in removing David Warner from the captaincy earlier this season and then dropping him from the playing XI for the last few matches. “It is believed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad owners have considerable influence in the BCCI and that can explain the decision to keep Warner out of the last few matches and give opportunities to the youngsters,” the report said.

The report also said that, “Warner has also been approached by several other IPL franchises who are shocked by the decision to drop this stalwart batsman from the playing XI.”

On the other hand, when Warner was dropped from the team, Hyderabad coach Bayliss had said that, ‘We could not reach the final, so it was decided to give a chance to the youth. That’s why this decision was taken.

Now it will be a matter to be seen that after the T20 World Cup, who entrusts the responsibility of the post of head coach. Many names including Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman have also appeared for this post in the past. Apart from this, Sri Lankan legend Mahera Jayawardene had turned down India’s offer, saying that he would fulfill this responsibility for his national team.

At the same time, it also has to be seen that which franchise keeps David Warner with them in the mega auction for the next season of IPL. After Warner’s social media post that surfaced in the last few days after being dropped from the team, it seems clear that he may not be seen playing for Hyderabad again.