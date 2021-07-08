Tommy Fleetwood Is Working on a Year of Possibilities

At the Scottish Open last October at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, England’s Tommy Fleetwood lost to England’s Aaron Rai on the first hole of the playoffs, missing a putt for par.

Fleetwood, ranked No. 33 in the world, will try again this week at the Renaissance course for the third year in a row.

Next week he will compete in the British Open at the Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Kent, England, and then, along with Paul Casey, Fleetwood will represent England at the Olympics in Japan. In September, he is expected to play his second Ryder Cup. In 2018, he went 4-1 in Team Europe’s victory over the United States.

Fleetwood, 30, recently spoke about his game and the opportunities ahead. The conversation has been condensed and edited.