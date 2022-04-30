World

Toms River’s Field of Dreams, New Jersey’s 1st rec. facility designed for children with disabilities, openser

11 hours ago
by admin
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WABC) — Toms River’s Field of Dreams, New Jersey’s 1st recreational facility designed for children with disabilities, opened Saturday.

It was the brainchild of Christian Kane, a teacher whose son, Gavin, sustained severe brain trauma in a car accident in 2012.

The five-year project was made possible through donations, the township, and other sources.

A grand opening ceremony was held Saturday at noon and it was opened to the public at 3 p.m.

