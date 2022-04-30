Toms River’s Field of Dreams, New Jersey’s 1st rec. facility designed for children with disabilities, openser



TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WABC) — Toms River’s Field of Dreams, New Jersey’s 1st recreational facility designed for children with disabilities, opened Saturday.

It was the brainchild of Christian Kane, a teacher whose son, Gavin, sustained severe brain trauma in a car accident in 2012.

The five-year project was made possible through donations, the township, and other sources.

A grand opening ceremony was held Saturday at noon and it was opened to the public at 3 p.m.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo