Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help home country recover from natural disasters



Tongan flag bearer Pita Tafatofua had previously won the hearts of fans watching the Summer and Winter Olympics, but she was not present at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games on Friday.

Tawfatofua is helping his country recover from the devastating volcanoes and tsunamis that plagued the country last month.

“Three consecutive Olympics I have been blessed with all your kindness. The last two years, competition and travel have been non-existent,” he wrote on Instagram this week. “Everything is out of our control. I said I accept both good and bad as part of life and I do it with a smile. This time I will not share the Beijing Olympic Games with all of you. But I will continue. The joy when I support all the Olympians.” Getting ready for those who have worked so hard to represent their country are all flag bearers, they have all stood up for the voice that calls on all of us to be our best.

“Right now I have another job that is calling me, I must answer. But make no mistake, my sword is sharp and my mind is ready. I’m just starting. We have something in our sleeve, an idea, an achievement, a Dream. It lives next to the impossible, a place that excites me. Thank you all for sharing this quest. Your support means everything. There is an Olympian somewhere inside each of you … Paris ‘we’ are coming! “

Tafatofua competed in the last few Summer Olympics, including last year in Tokyo. He made history as Tonga’s first Winter Olympic athlete in 2018 when he qualified for cross-country skiing.

Since the eruption of the volcano and the ensuing tsunami, Toufatofua has been raising money for relief. His efforts have raised more than $ 800,000.

Tonga also contracted the first covid infection with the arrival of aid on the island. The island is now in an open lockdown in the hope of eradicating the virus.

