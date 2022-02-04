Sports

Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help home country recover from natural disasters

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help home country recover from natural disasters
Written by admin
Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help home country recover from natural disasters

Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua skips 2022 Winter Olympics to help home country recover from natural disasters

Tongan flag bearer Pita Tafatofua had previously won the hearts of fans watching the Summer and Winter Olympics, but she was not present at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games on Friday.

Tawfatofua is helping his country recover from the devastating volcanoes and tsunamis that plagued the country last month.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

Flag bearer Malia Paseka and Team Tonga's Pita Tafatofua lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Flag bearer Malia Paseka and Team Tonga’s Pita Tafatofua lead their team during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 23, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
(Jamie Square / Getty Images)

“Three consecutive Olympics I have been blessed with all your kindness. The last two years, competition and travel have been non-existent,” he wrote on Instagram this week. “Everything is out of our control. I said I accept both good and bad as part of life and I do it with a smile. This time I will not share the Beijing Olympic Games with all of you. But I will continue. The joy when I support all the Olympians.” Getting ready for those who have worked so hard to represent their country are all flag bearers, they have all stood up for the voice that calls on all of us to be our best.

“Right now I have another job that is calling me, I must answer. But make no mistake, my sword is sharp and my mind is ready. I’m just starting. We have something in our sleeve, an idea, an achievement, a Dream. It lives next to the impossible, a place that excites me. Thank you all for sharing this quest. Your support means everything. There is an Olympian somewhere inside each of you … Paris ‘we’ are coming! “

Tonga's Malia Paseka and Pita Tafatofua carry their country's flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Stadium for the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 23, 2021, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Tonga’s Malia Paseka and Pita Tafatofua carry their country’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Stadium for the 2020 Summer Olympics on Friday, July 23, 2021, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.
(Hannah McKay / Pool Photo via AP)

READ Also  Trust in Youth Is the Underrated Aspect of Graham Potter's Brighton Revolution

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Tafatofua competed in the last few Summer Olympics, including last year in Tokyo. He made history as Tonga’s first Winter Olympic athlete in 2018 when he qualified for cross-country skiing.

Since the eruption of the volcano and the ensuing tsunami, Toufatofua has been raising money for relief. His efforts have raised more than $ 800,000.

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taftofua leads the team during the opening ceremony of the Pyongyang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 at the Pyongyang Olympic Stadium in Pyongyang, South Korea.

Tongan flag bearer Pita Taftofua leads the team during the opening ceremony of the Pyongyang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 9, 2018 at the Pyongyang Olympic Stadium in Pyongyang, South Korea.
(Jamie Square / Getty Images)

Tonga also contracted the first covid infection with the arrival of aid on the island. The island is now in an open lockdown in the hope of eradicating the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Tongas #Pita #Taufatofua #skips #Winter #Olympics #home #country #recover #natural #disasters

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment