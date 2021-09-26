Tony Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

The Tony Awards are taking place at the Winter Garden Theater right now. The awards show, delayed by more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, honors works performed on Broadway between April 26, 2019 and February 19, 2020.

After the longest shutdown in Broadway history, the ceremony will also be an attempt to remind audiences that theater is back. Some of the biggest shows recently reopened with safety protocols in place, including requiring patrons to wear masks and show proof of vaccination.

The ceremony is divided into two parts. Audra McDonald is hosting the first two hours, when most of the prizes will be awarded; It will stream exclusively on Paramount+. The second part of the show, called “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway Back!” is said to be hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. and air on CBS; It will also stream on Paramount+. The second half would include performances from the nominees for Best Music and two shows receiving special tones, “Freestyle Love Supreme” and “American Utopia”. It will also include three major awards: Best Musical, Best Drama and Best Drama Revival.

The full list of winners is below.

Best Featured Actor in a Drama

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play”