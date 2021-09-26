Tony Awards: What to expect and how to watch tonight?

The awards ceremony will honor plays and musicals opened during a pandemic-short eligibility period from April 26, 2019 to February 19, 2020. Only 18 shows were eligible for the award – almost half the normal – and only 15 scored nominations.

“Jagged Little Pill,” with 15, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” with 14, and “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” with 12, as well as “Slave Play,” which is the first in Tonys history with 12. Most nominated drama

The ceremony, originally scheduled for June 2020, has been repeatedly delayed and reconsidered; Nominations, chosen by 41 theater experts who watched each eligible show, were announced last October, and electronic voting by 778 producers, cast members and other industry insiders took place in March. The ballots were archived by the accounting firm Deloitte & Touche LLP, which has somehow managed to keep them secret ever since.

There are several unusual aspects to this season’s Tonys race.

All the nominees for best score are plays – an odd situation due to the fact that three of the four musicals that opened before the pandemic were jukebox musicals, meaning they didn’t have original scores, and the fourth was nominated for was closed by.

In one category, Best Leading Actor in a Musical, there is only one nominee, “Moulin Rouge!” He will win if he gets an affirmative vote from 60 percent of those who cast the vote in that race.

A starry concert will dominate the television portion of the evening.

The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, the two organizations that award the Tony Awards, decided in consultation with CBS that the most widely accessible part of the evening – that is, on network television – would be primarily a concert.

The goal is to highlight the brilliance of Broadway, and to remind audiences of the joys of live theatre, with the hope that some of them will see New York (and around the world) as theaters looking to rebuild audiences for a show. Will buy tickets.