Tony Curtis Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What was Tony Curtis’s Net Worth?

Tony Curtis was an American movie actor who had a web value of $60 million on the time of his dying. Curtis was married six instances. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is his daughter.

Tony Curtis appeared in movies throughout six many years, first gaining main essential recognition for his efficiency in “Candy Odor of Success” in 1957. He went on to offer additional acclaimed performances in such movies as “The Defiant Ones,” “Some Prefer it Sizzling,” “Operation Petticoat,” “Spartacus,” and “The Boston Strangler,” amongst others. On the small display, Curtis starred alongside Roger Moore on the motion comedy tv collection “The Persuaders!”

Early Life and Schooling

Tony Curtis was born as Bernard Schwartz on June 3, 1925 in New York Metropolis, New York, the primary of three boys of Hungarian-Jewish emigrants Helen and Emanuel. His youthful brothers had been Julius and Robert. Till he was six, Curtis spoke solely Hungarian. On the age of eight, he was put in an orphanage with Julius when the boys’ mother and father could not afford to feed them. Julius was hit and killed by a truck 4 years later. Rising up, Curtis joined a neighborhood gang; he finally was saved from a lifetime of delinquency when a neighbor despatched him to a Boy Scout camp. He later went to Seward Park Excessive College, the place he had his first position appearing in a college play.

Following the Pearl Harbor assault, Curtis joined the Pacific submarine power of the US Navy, and served aboard the USS Proteus via the tip of the conflict. After his discharge, he went to Metropolis Faculty of New York on the GI Invoice, after which studied appearing on the New College in Greenwich Village.

Profession Beginnings on Movie

Curtis moved to Hollywood in 1948, and signed a contract with Common Footage. It was right now he modified his identify from Bernard Schwartz to Anthony Curtis. He made his characteristic movie debut in 1949 with an uncredited half within the movie noir “Criss Cross.” The identical yr, Curtis had small components in “Metropolis Throughout the River,” “The Girl Gambles,” and “Johnny Stool Pigeon.” In 1950, he appeared in “Francis,” “Girl in Hiding,” “I Was a Shoplifter,” “Sierra,” and “Winchester ’73.” The following yr, Curtis was in “Kansas Raiders,” and had his first starring position within the swashbuckler “The Prince Who Was a Thief.” His subsequent credit had been “Flesh and Fury,” “No Room for the Groom,” and “Son of Ali Baba.” In 1953, Curtis had one other starring position in biographical drama “Houdini.” His star continued to rise over the following years with roles within the profitable B motion pictures “All American,” “Forbidden,” “Beachhead,” “Johnny Darkish,” and “The Black Defend of Falworth.” Curtis was then within the musical “So That is Paris,” adopted by the movies noir “Six Bridges to Cross” and “The Sq. Jungle” and the swashbuckler “The Purple Masks.”

Movie Profession Peak

Curtis had one among his largest industrial hits but in 1956, when he starred reverse Burt Lancaster and Gina Lollobrigida in “Trapeze.” His actual breakthrough, nonetheless, got here the following yr, when he was in 4 movies: “The Rawhide Years,” “Mister Cory,” “The Midnight Story,” and “Candy Odor of Success.” Though the latter movie was a industrial disappointment, it earned Curtis the perfect opinions of his profession, establishing him as a dramatic heavyweight. Subsequent, he appeared in “The Vikings” and “Kings Go Forth.” In 1958, Curtis gave one other extremely acclaimed efficiency in “The Defiant Ones,” costarring Sidney Poitier; each males earned Academy Award nominations for Greatest Actor. He adopted this with a string of main hits, together with the comedies “The Excellent Furlough,” “Some Prefer it Sizzling,” and “Operation Petticoat.”

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Photographs

Additional Movie Profession

Kicking off the 60s, Curtis appeared in “Who Was That Girl?,” “The Rat Race,” and the historic epic “Spartacus.” For his position within the latter, he obtained a Golden Globe nomination. Following this, Curtis starred within the biographical dramas “The Nice Impostor” and “The Outsider,” after which appeared reverse Yul Brynner and Christine Kaufmann within the journey epic “Taras Bulba.” His subsequent credit included “40 Kilos of Hassle”; “The Listing of Adrian Messenger”; “Captain Newman, M.D.”; “Wild and Great”; “Goodbye Charlie”; “Intercourse and the Single Woman”; “The Nice Race”; “Boeing Boeing”; and “Do not Make Waves.”

Because of the poor reception of lots of his comedies, Curtis fired his agent and took a serious pay minimize to play the titular position within the 1968 biographical crime movie “The Boston Strangler,” his first dramatic position in a few years. He returned to comedy the following yr in “Monte Carlo or Bust!,” after which appeared within the 1970 conflict movies “You Cannot Win ‘Em All” and “Suppose They Gave a Battle and No person Got here.” His different credit within the 70s embody “Lepke,” “The Final Tycoon,” “Sextette,” and “The Manitou.” Within the 80s, Curtis was in such movies as “It Rained All Night time the Day I Left,” “Little Miss Marker,” “The Mirror Crack’d,” “Insignificance,” “Welcome to Germany,” and “Midnight.” The following decade, he was in “Bare in New York,” “The Immortals,” and “Play it to the Bone.” Curtis had his last movie position within the 2008 drama “David & Fatima.”

Tv Profession

On tv, Curtis is finest recognized for costarring alongside Roger Moore on the motion comedy collection “The Persuaders!” within the early 70s. He additionally had principal roles on “McCoy” and “Vega$.” Moreover, Curtis appeared in a plethora of tv movies over the many years, together with “The Track is You,” “The Third Woman from the Left,” “The Customers,” “The Scarlett O’Hara Battle,” “Tarzan in Manhattan,” and “A Perry Mason Thriller: The Case of the Grimacing Governor.”

Private Life and Loss of life

Curtis was married a complete of six instances. His first spouse was actress Janet Leigh, to whom he was wed from 1951 to 1962. The couple appeared in lots of motion pictures collectively, and had two daughters named Kelly and Jamie Lee, each actresses. Subsequent, in 1963, Curtis wed his 18-yr-previous “Taras Bulba” costar Christine Kaufmann; that they had two daughters named Alexandra and Allegra, and divorced in 1968. Curtis subsequently wed Leslie Allen, with whom he had two sons named Nicholas and Benjamin. The couple divorced in 1982, and two years after that, Curtis married Andrea Savio, who he divorced in 1992. The following yr, he wed Lisa Deutsch; they divorced after only one yr. Lastly, in 1998, Curtis married Jill Vandenberg, who was 45 years his junior.

All through his life, Curtis usually struggled along with his well being. He developed a serious cocaine dependancy within the 70s, and within the 80s, suffered from superior cirrhosis as a result of each alcohol and cocaine dependence. After having a coronary heart assault within the 90s, he underwent coronary heart bypass surgical procedure. Curtis later developed COPD, and was hospitalized in July of 2010 following an bronchial asthma assault. That September, he handed away in his dwelling from cardiac arrest on the age of 85.