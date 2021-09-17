Tony Finau’s Perseverance A Lesson in Overcoming Failures

Rory McIlroy, who has won every golf major except the Masters, wondered Wednesday whether post-round interviews might be easier if golfers have a cooling-off period, which is common in other sports.

Asked if he agreed, Spieth laughed and said he would be no less distraught.

“For me, it lasts from hours to a day, so if you give me an extra 10 minutes it won’t really matter,” he said.

Golfers agreed on one thing Wednesday: Finau’s victory at the Northern Trust after a long drought – he won the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, which was chosen as the World Golf Championship event the same week – was greeted enthusiastically by his colleagues. Was .

“It was a really popular win in the locker room,” McIlroy said.

“Obviously, Tony hadn’t won in a while, but he never complained,” McIlroy continued. “He just keeps his head down, goes about his business.”

Finau credits the process of falling short at several tournaments – and then meeting with reporters to talk about his many second places – with helping him get back into the winner’s circle.

Responding to questions after the defeat, he said that it is an act of sportsmanship.

“I was taught from the time I was a kid that no matter what things happen, sports are very important,” said Finau, of Tongan and Samoan descent and raised in Utah. “If you want to be good at anything, you’re going to go through really hard times. When you go through them, it’s okay to be nice, it’s okay to be kind. I never wanted to be where Golf kills me. I’ve seen it happen to a lot of people where they let the game really drive them crazy. I never wanted that to happen.”

Finau, 31, is said to have had a string of runner-up finishes, including three playoff losses, as part of his development on the world golf stage.