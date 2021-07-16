Toofaan Review: The story of Ajju Bhai becoming a boxer, know how Farhan Akhtar’s film is | Toofaan Review: The story of Ajju Bhai becoming a boxer, know how Farhan’s film is

New Delhi: The threat of corona virus epidemic has been looming over the film industry for two years, where big films could not be released even last year, while this year too, the audience is getting to see a big banner film after a long wait. In such a situation, now everyone from the makers to the audience has resorted to OTT. In this queue, the most awaited film ‘Toofaan’ directed by Farhan Akhtar starrer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has been released. Let us know how Farhan’s film ‘Toofan’ is full of sabotage …

film: Toofaan

Rating: 3

Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, Vijay Raj and Paresh Rawal

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Anjum Rajabali, Vijay Maurya

Released in 240 countries

The film premiered on Amazon Prime in more than 240 countries and territories. In this film, Farhan is playing the role of Dongri’s goon who travels to become a national level boxer. This story is very inspiring and full of passion. This story will prove to be a new enthusiasm among the youth disappointed due to Corona.

Such is the story of the film (Toofaan Movie Story)

Talking about the story of the film ‘Toofaan’, it is the story of a player’s struggle of his entire life in a short time, then winning and then losing. At the beginning of the story, Ajju aka Aziz Ali (Farhan Akhtar) is a boy raised in an orphanage who has grown up to become a dongri goon. Being a hero like ordinary films, he is good at heart even though he is a punk. After this, Aziz meets Dr. Ananya Prabhu (Mrunal Thakur). This meeting takes Ajju’s life on a new path. Doctors Ananya and Ajju fall in love with each other. This love story of a Muslim struggler boxer and Hindu doctor has been shown by the makers in such a way that even the viewers are lost in this love story. Gunda Ajju dreams of becoming boxer Aziz Ali for the love. After which he goes to coach Nana Prabhu (Paresh Rawal), who helps him in taking his insistence to the point. This story does not end on Aziz’s success, but once again he loses everything and again follows his path and wins. This story passes touching many corners of the country, leaving Dongri and going after the luxurious colonies of Maharashtra to Delhi. Apart from this, the issue of corruption with the players has also been shown well in the film.

Direction is tight

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has already won the hearts of people by showing the story of a player from ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ with Farhan. He has set an example of perfection in his work many times. At the same time, once again he has brought the story of a boxer. He has made a common story special due to his strong direction. The film is seen presenting a glimpse of real life at every turn. Then whether it is the living of the slum or the life of a star boxer, everything looks quite accurate. In the film, masala, comedy, action and romance go together so well that the taste of each one comes to the viewer.

all actors perfect

All the actors have given a strong performance in the film. Apart from Farhan Akhtar and Mrinal Thakur, the rest of the actors are also very strong. Paresh Rawal is looking good in the role of coach. Vijay Raj is also looking perfect in his role. Hussain Dalal and Mohan Agashe have also played their characters very well.

Music too ‘Toofani’

Talking about the music of the film ‘Toofan’, it has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. But Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has also done two songs for rapper Devil as soon as the flavor changes. Which is also necessary in the film according to this era. The music of the film is quite suitable according to the story.

