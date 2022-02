TOOTA TAARA LYRICS – Nikhita Gandhi x Saaj Bhatt

Toota Taara Lyrics by Nikhita Gandhi ft. Saaj Bhatt is brand new hindi song sung by Nikhita Gandhi, Saaj Bhatt and this latest song is featuring Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim. Toota Tara song lyrics are penned down by Sanjeev Chaturvedi while music is also given by Sanjeev-Ajay and video has been directed by Garry Vilkhu.