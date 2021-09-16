Top 10 Best Ryan Gosling Movies



Ryan Gosling is one of the few Hollywood stars who enjoyed incredible success as child actors.

Born on November 12, 1980, Gosling made his acting debut by joining the cast of Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club (1993 – 1995). He subsequently appeared in a series of other family television shows, including the horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark? (1995) and the Goosebumps (1996).

After making a name for himself on television, Ryan Gosling landed his first film starring role in the American drama film The Believer (2001). Gosling has since featured in at least 25 critically-acclaimed movies.

Here are the ten best Ryan Gosling movies.

10. Remember The Titans (2000)

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Remember The Titans is a biological sports film set in 1971. It’s based on the true story of African American coach Herman Boone and his efforts to integrate the T.C Williams High School football team in Alexandria, Virginia.

Coach Herman Boone is portrayed by legendary actor Denzel Washington. The movie also stars Bill Yoast (Will Patton) as Boone’s assistant coach, as well as real-life athletes Julius Campbell (Wood Harris) and Gerry Bertier (Ryan Hurst).

Ryan Gosling appears as Alan Bosley. His role in the movie is somewhat overshadowed by that of other cast members like the coach and his assistant, as well as athletes Campbell and Bertier.

However, Remember The Titans was critical to Gosling’s acting career. Following his stellar performance in the film, Gosling went on to land numerous movie roles, including his first starring role in the 2001 film, The Believer.

9. The Big Short (2015)

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

The Big Short exemplifies greed and the lengths wealthy folks are willing to go to capitalize on any potential money-minting opportunity.

In 2008, Wall Street guru Michael Burry (Christian Bale) senses an imminent financial crisis after picking up some warning signs in the U.S housing market. He bets against the real estate market by staking a whopping $1 billion of his investors’ money in credit default swaps.

Burry’s actions attract the attention of all manner of opportunists, including banker Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling) and hedge fund specialist Mark Baum (Steve Carell). They discover major loopholes in the unstable mortgage-backed real estate market and capitalize on them, raking in millions of dollars in the process.

8. Blue Valentine (2010)

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Blue Valentine is a romantic drama film that follows the dysfunctional marriage between Dean (Ryan Gosling) and Cindy (Michelle Williams). The movie has a simple underlying message – that marital love doesn’t last so long.

Like most couples, the marriage between Dean and Cindy seems good at the outset. But when personality and career-related challenges begin to creep in, major cracks emerge in the marriage.

Several attempts to rekindle their relationship bear no fruit and the love between the once-bubbly couple eventually dies out. At the center of these intrigues is a young daughter whom the couple must raise together even as they continue to pull apart from each other.

7. Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) seems to be having everything working for him. He has a great job, lives in a dream house, and is blessed with a happy family.

But Cal is about to get the rudest shock of his life. Apparently, his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) has been cheating on him with a coworker and wants a divorce.

Cal has no option but to grant Emily her wish. But at 40, he starts to wonder whether he’ll be able to fall in love again.

Then fate sends Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) his way. A self-styled playboy, Jacob commits to teaching Cal how to rock it in the dating world and win the heart of any woman he desires.

6. The Place Beyond The Pines (2012)

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Luke (Ryan Gosling) is a motorcycle stunt rider who desires to live a happy life with his lover and newborn child. He turns to a life of crime to support his family.

But Luke’s criminal ways put him on a collision course with a policeman named Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper), who also seems to have his own ambitions to nurture.

Luke and Avery’s interactions change the course of their families forever. That change is manifested later on when the men’s sons, Dane DeHaan and Emory Cohen, find themselves having to deal with the consequences of their fathers’ actions.

5. The Nice Guys (2016)

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and hired enforcer Healy (Russell Crowe) are forced into an unlikely partnership following the disappearance of a young girl named Amelia (Margaret Qualley).

In the course of their investigations, March and Healy discover that there are other dangerous people in pursuit of Amelia. The plot thickens when it emerges that everyone looking for Amelia somehow ends up dead.

March and Healy must now tread with caution. They’re forced to search for the young girl while looking over their shoulders for anyone who might want them dead.

4. The Notebook (2004)

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

The Notebook is a sobering film about true love. The movie reinforces the belief that if two people were meant to be together, they’ll definitely wind up together no matter the number of obstacles that lie in their way.

Set in the 1940s, the film follows mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and his wealthy girlfriend Allie (Rachel McAdams). Noah and Allie seem like a match made in heaven. But Allie’s parents do not approve of this union.

Things get nastier when Noah goes off to serve in the Second World War, as Allie finds herself falling for another man. However, the two love birds eventually get together when Noah returns several years later.

3. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Officer “K” (Ryan Gosling) from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) uncovers a long-buried secret that threatens to cause chaos.

After his discovery, K embarks on a quest to find another blade runner named Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who went missing more than thirty years ago.

K understands that the mission ahead won’t be easy. And it doesn’t take long before he starts to encounter obstacles in his quest to restore sanity.

2. La La Land (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

A pianist, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), and an actress, Mia (Emma Stone), each has their individual dreams and aspirations.

However, they also share a common desire to pursue their passions. And that draws them closer to one another.

But as they fall in love and continue to succeed in their various endeavors, Sebastian and Mia realize that they might have reconciled a little more of their aspirations than they should have. Their very individual successes now threaten their fragile love affair.

1. Drive (2011)

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Drive stars Ryan Gosling as a mysterious skilled Hollywood stunts driver moonlighting as a getaway driver. He falls in love with his beautiful neighbor Irene (Carey Mulligan) and her young son Benicio.

Irene’s husband, Standard (Oscar Isaac) returns from serving a jail term. Apparently, the prison didn’t improve him one bit. Shortly after he gets home, Standard is back to his criminal ways. He enlists the Driver’s help in pulling a million-dollar heist.

However, everything that could go wrong with the heist does go wrong, leaving the Driver and Standard badly exposed. The Driver must now risk his life to protect Irene from the vengeful masterminds behind the botched robbery. And he’s willing to do anything within his capacity to keep Irene and her little boy safe. That includes crossing over to the other side of the law.

Final Word

There goes our collection of the top ten movies featuring Ryan Gosling. As you may have gathered, some of the best Ryan Gosling movies include those in which he simply made cameo appearances. That only goes to show how big a name Gosling has made for himself in the film industry over the years.