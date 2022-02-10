Top 10 Crime Web Series: Crime series full of thrill and twist whose climax will surprise you

Nowadays there is a section in the country who likes to watch webseries very much. There are also some of these who want a new thrill every hour of every moment twist and episode in the webseries. So today we bring to you the top 10 crime webseries wrapped in deep layers of crime and new characters of crime, which you would love to watch on the OTT platform.

Mirzapur: Both the seasons of Mirzapur, full of crime flourishing between a good crime story and relationships, were sharp. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma and Shweta Tripathi stunned everyone with their performances. In such a situation, while watching both the seasons of Mirzapur, you will not feel that you are wandering somewhere.

Raikar Case: The webseries ‘Raikar Case’ launched on the OTT platform Voot Select is a great thriller drama crime. There are many characters in the story revolving around the death of a child. As the story of this thriller drama progresses, the deep layers of mystery of the characters begin to unravel.

Delhi Crime: The crime webseries Delhi Crime, based on the Delhi gangrape which made hair cry in the year 2012, has been made very delicately. The seriousness of the acting of the actors of this series is just etched in the mind. At the same time, actors like Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal and Adil Hussain have put their lives in this series.

Hades: Same story as name. The rest of the work is completed by Hathi Ram Chaudhary, the character of Paatal Lok webseries. Every episode starts with a new twist and ends with a lot of doubts. A great effort has been made to investigate the attack on a journalist. Every part of the series is so tied to each other that just keep watching. On the other hand, Jaideep Ahlawat has brought alive the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhary with his acting.

Breathe Into the Shadow: Woven between multiple characters, Breathe Into the Shadows is an amazing crime drama series, which is available on Amazon Prime Video. Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menon have played important roles in this webseries. Let us tell you that Breathe Into the Shadow is directed by Mayank Sharma.

Sacred Games: Both the seasons of this crime related web series cannot be forgotten. Adorned with characters crafted amidst a spectacular story, the series is full of twists and turns. Artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi and Saif Ali Khan have left no stone unturned to bring this crime web series to life.

Family Man 2: The second season of Family Man with Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role also looked very fine and simple. While on one side there was laughter and pranks of two friends, on the other side there was also concern about the family. The second installment, which came after waiting for a long time, raised everyone’s hair. Apart from this, South actress Samantha has proved her acting iron.

Special Ops: KK Menon, the main character of this story that revolves around terrorism, has won the hearts of the audience in both the seasons of Special Ops. It will not be wrong if it is said that KK Menon is the show stealer. Both the seasons of this webseries are full of thrill and suspense, which is also seen in every episode.

Asura: When the world of crime and spirituality come together, then a story like an asura is prepared. In this series, the story drawn on the fine line drawn between spirituality and crime is not only interesting but also surprising. On the other hand, Arshad Warsi, Sharib Hashmi and Varun Sobti have made it stronger with their performances.

Criminal Justice: Present on the OTT platform, this crime webseries has been crafted in such a way that the viewer cannot stop himself from going to the next episode. Powerful actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and Jackie Shroff have created a wonderful place among the people with their acting. Due to a mistake, the story takes a very exciting turn between the clutches of the crime and the law.

Also Read Adesh Khamra: A tailor who stitched clothes during the day and executed the murder at night

Hostages: Webseries like Hostages, covering the world of Gerayam and political danger, takes you to a different world. This interestingly made series is enough to shock with the suspense present in every episode. Apart from this, the acting of Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy is also strong.

The post Top 10 Crime Web Series: A crime series full of thrills and twists whose climax will surprise you appeared first on Jansatta.

#Top #Crime #Web #Series #Crime #series #full #thrill #twist #climax #surprise