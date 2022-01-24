Top 10 Medical Colleges: Top 10 Medical Colleges: These are the top 10 medical colleges in India where you can get excellent education – Check out the list of top 10 medical colleges in India for the best medical colleges.

Top 10 Medical Colleges in India: India is making steady progress in the medical field. The work of medical colleges in India was seen and appreciated by the whole world during the Corona period. These medical colleges are evaluated and ranked on various criteria every year by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). According to the latest rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) ranks first. This organization has been in this position for the last several years. Today we are going to tell you which are the top 10 medical colleges in the country.



Learn about NIRF



NIRF is an annual Indian ranking organization which rates various organizations on the basis of prescribed parameters. It includes the best institutions including top universities in the fields of engineering, medicine, management etc. Approximate scores for each educational institution are based on NIRF standards that look at the institution from all angles. These include Touching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach, etc., based on which rankings are made.

Top 10 Medical Colleges



1. AIIMS Delhi (AIIMS)



AIIMS is the largest medical college and medical research public university in the country located in New Delhi. AIIMS was founded in 1956. It operates autonomously under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. AIIMS has been at the forefront for the past several years. This time his score is 92.07.

2. PGIMER, Chandigarh



Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is a medical and research institute based in Chandigarh. It provides educational facilities, medical research and training facilities. It was established in 1960 as a Post Graduate Center. Its goal is to train specialists in all branches of medicine. He is second with 82.62 points.

Christian Medical College, Vellore (Bangalore)



Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore is one of the top colleges in the country. CMC Vellore is a private, minority run medical school, hospital and research institute. It was founded in 1900 by an American missionary. The college is ranked third with 75.33 marks.

4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience, Bangalore



The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience in Bangalore is one of the top mental health institutions in Asia. It is a multidisciplinary institution in the field of National Mental Health and Neurology. It was founded in 1847. The fourth ranked organization has a score of 73.45.

5. Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow



The Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Lucknow is the highest medical institution in India. It was founded in 1983. The institute is spread over an area of ​​550 acres. The institute has been ranked among the top medical colleges in the country for many years in a row. This time too he has secured the fifth position with 72.45 points.

6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore



Amrita World University or Amrita University is an academic and research group. It is one of the best research institutes in India which has been awarded ‘A’ grade by NASC. It has six campuses in three states of India (Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka). It is headquartered in Coimbatore. This institution is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math. Sixth place with 69.25 points.

7. BHU, Varanasi



Banaras Hindu University is a central university located in Varanasi. It is also known as BHU (Banaras Hindu University). The university was founded in 1916 by the great Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. The university is ranked seventh with 67.62 marks.

8. JIPMER, Puducherry



Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) is one of the leading medical colleges in India. It is located in Puducherry. This organization is funded by the Central Government. The institute is ranked 8th with 67.42 marks.

9. King George Medical University, Lucknow



King George Medical University is a medical university located in Lucknow. This medical college was upgraded to a university by the Government of Uttar Pradesh on 16 September 2002. It was founded in 1911. The institute is ranked 9th with 64.67 points.

10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal



Kasturba Medical College, Manipal and Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore are jointly known as KMC. Established in 1953, these are two private medical colleges in Coastal Karnataka. In the past these colleges were established as a unit and later became colleges with teaching hospitals. The college is ranked 10th with 63.60 marks.