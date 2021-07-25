Top 10 Most Handsome Asian Men 2021 List, Prabhas On The Top – Prabhas became Asia’s most handsome man, 2 Pakistani in top 10 and this Indian star at number 7

Mumbai. Recently the list of the most handsome man in Asia has been released. Surprising everyone, Bahubali fame star Prabhas has captured the number one. 2 Pakistani stars are also included in this list and another Indian star has been listed at number 7. Let’s see who is in the top 10 list-

1. Prabhas – India

South star Prabhas made a mark across the country through the film ‘Bahubali’. Due to this identity, now his films are awaited across the country. Prabhas is constantly getting offers from big and good films. His upcoming movies include big movies like ‘Radhe Shyam’, ‘Adipurush’. He has got the first place in the ‘Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Man 2021’.

2- Imran Abbas Naqvi- Pakistan

Pakistan’s Imran Abbas Naqvi is at second place in Asia’s Most Handsome Man.

3. Jin Akanishi – Japan

Jin Akashini is a Japanese musician, singer, songwriter and actor. Active in the field of entertainment since 1998, Jin is extremely popular.

4. Kim Hyun-Jung- South Korea

Kim Hyun-Jung is an actor, singer and songwriter from South Korea. Jung, 35, is a member of the boy band AS501 and has starred in the Korean dramas Boy Over Flowers and Playful Kiss.

5. Nhan Puc Woon – Vietnam

6. Hong Jaoming- China

7. Vivian Dsena- India

The second Indian in this list is TV actor Vivian Dsena. Vivian is known for shows like Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, among others. In 2013, Dsena married Vahbiz Dorabji, the co-star of the show ‘Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani’, but the divorce case was filed in the year 2016. They got divorced in 2017. Desena has been ranked 7th in this list.

8. Fawad Khan- Pakistan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is at 8th place in the list of ‘Top Ten Most Handsome Asian Man 2021’.

9. Thanawat Vattanuputi – Thailand

10. Wallak Hue- Taiwan