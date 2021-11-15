Top 3 200cc sports and adventure bikes coming in the mid-range, which give strong power with great style

Before buying a 200cc bike, know here the complete details of the features and specifications of the top 3 low budget bikes of this segment.

In the bike segment of the two-wheeler sector, you can easily find a budget bike with a mileage of 100 cc, cruiser and adventure bike up to 650 cc.

In which today we are talking about 200 cc sports and adventure bikes of this segment, which gives speed and power with strong design in a low budget.

If you also want to buy a 200 cc bike, then here you can know the complete details of the features and specifications of these top 3 200 cc bikes of the country.

Honda Hornet 2.0: Honda Hornet is an aggressively designed adventure bike whose company has launched two variants in the market.

Talking about the engine of this bike, the company has given a single cylinder 184 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates maximum power of 17.23 PS and peak torque of 16.1 Nm, the company has given a 5-speed gearbox with this engine.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in its front and rear wheels, with which a single channel ABS system has been installed.

Regarding the mileage of this bike, Honda claims that it gives a mileage of 57.35 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. The starting price of this bike is Rs 1.32 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.34 lakh on the top model. Is.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is a popular sports bike of its company, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

This bike has been given in 199.5 cc single cylinder engine which is based on liquid cooled fuel injection technology, this engine generates power of 24.5 PS and peak torque of 18.5 Nm and this engine is mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brakes has been given in both its front and rear wheels, regarding the mileage, Bajaj claims that this bike gives a mileage of 40.84 kilometers per liter and the starting price of this bike is Rs 1.33 lakh. Is.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a popular bike in the Apache series that has been launched in two variants.

Talking about the engine of this bike, it has a single cylinder 197.7 cc engine which is based on air-cooled fuel injected technology.

This engine generates power of 20.82 PS and peak torque of 17.25 Nm, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox, TVS claims about the mileage of the bike, that this sports bike gives a mileage of 37 to 40 kilometers per liter of this bike. The starting price is Rs 1.33 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.38 lakh on moving to the top model.