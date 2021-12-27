Top 3 7 seater car comes in small budget of 6 lakhs for big family, will get strong mileage with features

Want to buy a 7 seater car for a large family in a low budget, read here the full details of the price and features of these top three cars.

In the car sector of the country, the MPV segment is known for its premium cars, but recently some such cars have also been launched in this segment which come with premium features in a very low budget.

If your family is big and you want to buy a 7 seater car but you have less budget then without any hassle know here the complete details of top 3 7 seater cars coming in budget of just 6 lakhs.

In this top 3 car detail, you will know every little detail of their price, mileage, features and specification so that you can choose the best option for you.

Datsun GO Plus: Datsun Go Plus is the cheapest 7 seater car in the country along with its company, which the company has launched in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 1.3 liter petrol engine of 1198 cc in it which generates 68 PS of power and 104 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Along with this, features like ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, brake assist and electronic stability control have been provided in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 19.02 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI.

The starting price of Datsun GO Plus 7 seater is Rs 4.25 lakh which goes up to Rs 6.99 lakh in the top variant.

Maruti Eeco: Maruti Eeco is the cheapest van of its company, which comes with 5 and 7 seater variants, the company has launched this car in the market with five variants.

Talking about the engine of this car, it has been given a 1196 cc 1.2 naturally aspirated engine which generates 73 PS of power and 98 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Talking about the features of the car, features like manual AC, driver seat airbag, ABS, EBD, seat belt reminder, speed alert, rear parking sensor have been given in it.

Regarding the mileage of the car, Maruti claims that it gives a mileage of 16.11 kmpl on petrol and 20.88 kmpl on CNG. .

Renault Triber: Renault Triber is a 7 seater car with an attractive design and premium features, which the company has launched with four variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this car, the company has given a 999 cc engine in it, which is a 1.0 liter petrol engine, this engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, with which a 5-speed manual gearbox has been given.

Talking about the features of the car, it has a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with mountain audio calling and phone control steering, keyless entry, push button start-stop, 6-way adjustable driver seat, 4 airbags, features like have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 20.0 kilometers per liter and its starting price is Rs 5.54 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.02 lakh in the top variant.