Top 3 App tricks to earn Free Diamonds in Garena Free Fire OB28 Version: Free Fire is likely one of the hottest battle royale cell video games in the world. As everyone knows, many of the video games introduce new cosmetics time by time to preserve gamers engaged in the sport. These cosmetics include new characters, new weapons and characters skins, emotes, and lots of extra issues. To get these things in Free Fire gamers spend fairly an quantity of diamonds.

Diamonds are the in-game foreign money of Free Fire that may be obtained by utilizing actual cash. You should buy the diamonds utilizing a sport cost gateway or from numerous web sites utilizing actual cash. Many of the gamers can’t buy the diamonds by spending cash, they typically search for different methods to get diamonds free of charge. Right here we’ve got listed the highest 3 choices to get Free Fire diamonds free of charge by utilizing free Android apps.





Observe: Please learn the phrases and circumstances and privateness insurance policies of every app earlier than logging into it.

1• Google Opinion Rewards –

Google Opinion Rewards is an utility made by Google Inc. On this utility customers want to full quick surveys the place they are going to be rewarded with the Google Play Credit or Google Play Stability. Google Play Credit or Google Play Stability can be utilized to buy Free Fire diamonds by utilizing in sport cost gateway. You possibly can obtain the Google Opinion Rewards from the Google Play Retailer in your Android units or click on on this hyperlink – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.google.android.apps.paidtasks

2 • Artistic Crafters occasion on Booyah!

Booyah! is a devoted gaming content material sharing app developed by Garena. Booyah! hosts Free Fire occasions and competitors the place customers can take part and win diamonds. Booyah! is presently internet hosting Artistic Crafters occasion on the platform the place gamers have to submit exploration video of Minecraft on the platform. Here’s a hyperlink of the app – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=com.mambet.television

(*3*)

3 • Ballot Pay App –

Ballot Pay app is a Get Paid utility that offers funds to customers to full duties, surveys, and quizzes. Gamers can money out the cost by utilizing PayPal or different cost methodology and use them to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Right here is the Google Play Retailer hyperlink of the app – https://play.google.com/retailer/apps/particulars?id=web.bitburst.pollpay

