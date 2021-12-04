Top 3 Best Selling Cars of November, With Mileage Up To 32 Kmpl At Low Prices

If you are planning to buy a new car, then you can know here the complete details of top 3 cars sold in November from price to mileage.

Car makers in the country’s auto sector have started releasing the sales figures of cars in November, in which we are going to tell you the complete details of the top 3 cars that were made in the month of November, the country’s best-selling car.

Maruti WagonR: Maruti WagonR is the best-selling car in the month of November, which has come at number one in this list. Maruti has sold 16,853 units of this car in the month of November, whereas in November 2020, the company sold only 16,256 units of this car.

Talking about the features of Maruti WagonR, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like manual AC, all power windows, keyless entry, steering mounted audio and calling control have been provided in the car.

Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this WagonR gives a mileage of 21.79 km per liter on petrol and 32.52 km per kg on CNG. The starting price of Maruti WagonR is Rs 4.93 lakh, which is Rs 6.45 lakh on going to the top model. She goes.

Maruti Swift: In the month of November, the country’s second best selling car became Maruti Swift, which is a premium hatchback with a sporty design. Maruti has sold 14,568 units of this car in November while the company sold 18,498 units of this car in November 2020.

Talking about the features of Maruti Swift, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, auto AC, have been given.

Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Maruti Swift gives a mileage of 23.20 kmpl.

Maruti Alto: Maruti Alto is a low budget mileage car which has become the third best selling car in the month of November. Maruti has sold 13,389 units of this car in the month of November while the company sold 15,321 units of this car in November 2020.

Talking about the features of Maruti Alto, features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, keyless entry, and front power windows have been given.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 22.05 km per liter on petrol engine and 31.59 km per kg on CNG. The starting price of Maruti Alto is Rs 3.15 lakh, which becomes Rs 4.82 lakh when going to the top model.