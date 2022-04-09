Top 3 Best Selling Electric Two Wheeler Company March 2022 Hero Electric Ola Electric Okinawa Read Full Details – Best Selling Electric Two Wheeler March 2022

In the country’s auto sector, car makers have released the sales of their cars in March 2022, with which companies in the electric two wheeler sector have also released the sales figures of their vehicles.

If you are also planning to buy an electric scooter, then know here the complete details of those top 3 companies and electric two wheelers sold in March 2022.

Hero Electric: Hero Electric has emerged as the biggest player amidst the fast-growing competition in the electric two wheeler market. The company has sold 13,000 units of its electric two wheeler in March 2022. With this sale, it has also become the only company in this segment to sell such a large number.

Looking at the company’s performance for the entire FY 2022, here too Hero Electric Company is at the fore in the electric two wheeler segment, which has sold 65,303 electric two wheelers in 2022.

Ola Electric: Ola Electric had entered the market with its two electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, which has also brought success to the company on a large scale.

The company has sold 9,121 units of its Ola S1 Pro scooter in March 2022 and if the same momentum of sales of this scooter continues in April, then it can become the best selling electric scooter of the month of April.

(it read also– Battery Swapping Policy: Buy electric vehicle fiercely, battery swapping policy will be implemented in the next 90 days, will get rid of the problem of charging, there will be huge savings)

Okinawa: At number three in this list is Okinawa Electric, which has made a deep penetration in the Indian electric two wheeler sector with a very fast pace in a short span of time.

,read alsoSporty-designed electric scooter that claims a range of 150 km in a single charge, read full details from price to features)

Okinawa has sold 8,284 electric two wheelers in March 2022 and this figure is much higher than in March 2021 where the company sold only 1,530 units.

Okinawa recently launched its new electric scooter Oki 90 which is the largest alloy wheel 16 inch scooter in this segment. This scooter can reach the company in the top in April 2022.

Apart from these top three companies, if we talk about the fourth and fifth number, here Ampere Vehicles has occupied the fourth position by selling 6,338 units in March 2022, while Ather Energy has reached the fifth position by selling 2,222 units in March 2022.