Top 3 Best Selling Scooters in January, Know Price and Mileage Details

11 seconds ago
In Best Selling Scooter today, know the complete details of top 3 scooters that come in low cost and give long mileage with style.

In the two wheeler sector, in recent years, the demand for scooters has seen a lot faster than bikes, due to which the scooter has a comfortable ride.

If you are also planning to buy a scooter instead of a bike, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in January 2022.

In the details of these top 3 scooters, we are telling you the complete details from their price to mileage so that you can choose the best option according to your budget and preference.

Honda Activa: Honda Activa remains the best selling scooter in the country after 2021 as well in 2022, according to the data released by the company, in January 2022, the company has sold 1,43,234 units of this scooter.

The Honda Activa is powered by a 109.51 cc single cylinder engine that generates 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 60 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Honda Activa is Rs 70,599, which goes up to Rs 72,345 when going to the top variant.

TVS Jupiter: TVS Jupiter is the second most liked scooter after Honda Activa with 43,496 units sold by the company in January 2022.

In TVS Jupiter, the company has given a 109.7 cc single cylinder engine that generates power of 7.88 PS and peak torque of 8.8 Nm.

Regarding the mileage of TVS Jupiter, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 64 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Jupiter is Rs 66,998 which goes up to Rs 77,773 in the top variant.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access 125 is the third best selling scooter in this list in which the company has sold 42,148 units in January 2022.

Talking about the engine and power of Suzuki Access, the company has given a 124 cc single cylinder engine which generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Suzuki Access 125 scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl and this mileage is certified by ARAI.


