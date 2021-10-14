Top 3 best selling scooters in the month of September, which give more mileage and style at a lower price, read details

If you are going to buy a new scooter, then before that you know here the complete details from the price to the features of the top 3 best selling scooters in September 2021.

If you are planning to buy a new scooter this Diwali but have not been able to like any scooter yet. So here we are telling you the complete details of the top 3 scooters of the country which were made in the month of September, the best selling scooters of the country.

Honda Activa: Honda Activa is the most successful scooter of its company which has been the best selling scooter in the country for a long time. In the month of September also it has been at number one position. In which the company has sold 4,63,679 units of this scooter in the month of September.

In this scooter, the company has given a single cylinder engine of 109.51 cc which generates power of 7.79 PS and peak torque of 8.79 Nm.

The transmission of this scooter is automatic, in the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in the front and rear wheels, with which tubeless tires have been given.

Regarding the mileage of Honda Activa, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter. Its starting price is Rs 69,080 which goes up to Rs 72,325 in the top model.

TVS Ntorq: TVS Ntorq is a popular scooter of its company which is liked for speed and style. The company has sold 2,44,084 units of this scooter in the month of September, after which it has become the second best selling scooter in the country in the month of September.

TVS has given a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine in this scooter, which generates 10.3 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this scooter is automatic.

TVS has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel in its braking system with tubeless tyres.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, TVS claims that this Ntorq gives a mileage of 56.23 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 72,270 which goes up to Rs 83,275 in the top model.

Suzuki Access 125: Suzuki Access is the best selling scooter of its company, which the company has launched in seven variants. In the month of September, the company has sold 65,195 units of this scooter, after which it has become the third best-selling scooter in the country.

The scooter is powered by a 124 cc engine that generates 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of peak torque. The transmission of this access is automatic.

In the braking system of Access, the company has given disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel with tubeless tyres.

Regarding mileage, Suzuki claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 57.22 kmpl. Its starting price is Rs 73,400 which goes up to Rs 82,600 in the top model.