Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features

In Top 3 Stylish Bikes today, know the complete details of those bikes in the 125cc segment that offer style and mileage at a low cost.

In the bike segment of the country’s two wheeler sector, after 100 cc mileage bikes, bikes with 125 cc engine are preferred, in which today we are talking about the complete details of the top 3 bikes of this 125 cc segment which provide long mileage in low budget. And come with stylish design.

If you are also planning to buy a 125 cc bike, then read here the complete details from the price to the features of these top 3 bikes so that you can choose the right option.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: Bajaj Pulsar Neon is a stylish bike that the company has launched in the market with four variants.

The bike is powered by a 124.4 cc single cylinder engine that generates 11.8 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon gives a mileage of 57 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is Rs 80,090 which goes up to Rs 86,432 when going to the top variant.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is the only bike in its company’s 125 cc segment, which the company has recently launched and its two variants have been launched in the market.

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Raider gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter, which has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500, which goes up to Rs 86,469 on the top variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 bike is an entry-level sports bike with an aggressive design that has been launched with only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 124.4 cc single cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.99 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm.

In the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is Rs 99,770.