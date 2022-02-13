Auto

Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features
Written by admin
Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features

Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features

Top 3 bikes of 125cc segment strong in style and mileage, know complete details from price to features

In Top 3 Stylish Bikes today, know the complete details of those bikes in the 125cc segment that offer style and mileage at a low cost.

In the bike segment of the country’s two wheeler sector, after 100 cc mileage bikes, bikes with 125 cc engine are preferred, in which today we are talking about the complete details of the top 3 bikes of this 125 cc segment which provide long mileage in low budget. And come with stylish design.

If you are also planning to buy a 125 cc bike, then read here the complete details from the price to the features of these top 3 bikes so that you can choose the right option.

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon: Bajaj Pulsar Neon is a stylish bike that the company has launched in the market with four variants.

The bike is powered by a 124.4 cc single cylinder engine that generates 11.8 PS of power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Talking about the braking system of the bike, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon gives a mileage of 57 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon is Rs 80,090 which goes up to Rs 86,432 when going to the top variant.

TVS Raider: TVS Raider is the only bike in its company’s 125 cc segment, which the company has recently launched and its two variants have been launched in the market.

READ Also  Who is the bargain in mileage, style and price, know here

TVS Raider is powered by a 124.8 cc single cylinder engine that generates 11.38 PS of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In the braking system of the bike, the company has installed disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel.

,read this also– Country’s cheapest top 3 cruiser bikes that give great mileage with strong styling, read full details)

Regarding mileage, the company claims that this TVS Raider gives a mileage of 67 kilometers per liter, which has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of TVS Raider is Rs 77,500, which goes up to Rs 86,469 on the top variant.

,read this also– Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar variant can be yours by paying 22 thousand, know full details of bike and EMI plan here)

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 bike is an entry-level sports bike with an aggressive design that has been launched with only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 124.4 cc single cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 11.99 PS and a peak torque of 11 Nm.

In the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. Regarding mileage, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 64.75 kmpl and this mileage has been certified by ARAI. The starting price of Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is Rs 99,770.


#Top #bikes #125cc #segment #strong #style #mileage #complete #details #price #features

READ Also  Buy Renault KWID in a budget of 2 lakhs with zero down payment loan, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Surat's company gifts electric scooters to its employees on Diwali, know why this decision was taken

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment